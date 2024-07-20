Captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi, shared a recent heartwarming family moment on Instagram, which included his daughter Keziah Kolisi

Siya Kolisi is an involved family man and is married to Rachel, and they have two children, Keiziah Kolisi and Nicholas Kolisi

Siya Kolisi's family includes his adopted siblings Liyema and Liphelo Kolisi and many love to see sneak people into their lives

Siya Kolisi gave people a look at what his family dinners are like. The captain of the Springboks spent time with his loved ones, including Rachel Kolisi, their two children, and his siblings.

Siya Kolisi shared a post of his family dinner where Keziah danced with her aunt.

In a post on Instagram, Siya Kolisi shared pictures and videos of his daughter Keziah Kolisi bonding with her aunt Netizens were touched by Siya Kolisi's family who have recently made it back to South Africa.

Siya Kolisi gets dinner with family

Siya Kolisi shared that he and his family gathered in a restaurant where they had dinner. In the post, he mentioned that he's daughter Kiki and Liphelo were happy to be together again since they got back from overseas. Watch the video below to see the two dance together:

Siya Kolisi family gets compliments

Many people love the cute family unit. People commented that they enjoyed to seeing his daughter dance. Read some of the jokes below:

simplyeev said:

"Samthaaandi!!! The fact that she doesn’t care that you’re craaacking so hard umhleka. Go Kiki."

asa_zande_ said:

"Get it Kiki she’s too cute! "

sibu1414 joked:

"Akaqine ingathi ngu nina sana."

anliastar loved the restaurant choice:

"Goku whaaat! My fav back in the day."

naqibah__w laughed:

"Siya the dance gene was not strong."

nelly_hlubikazi was amused:

"It's the confidence for me."

andy_abby_maz laughed:

"She is her mother's daughter shame."

iiam.naledi_ added:

"I wonder if her mom can do better."

Siya Kolisi hilariously shares homework struggle in video

Briefly News previously reported that A TikTok video shared by @centuryspot shows a defeated Siya confessing to struggling to comprehend his daughter's homework.

In the funny footage, Siya can be heard telling people that if they think they have made it in life, they should consider doing their children's homework as it will bring them back down to earth.

As hilarious as Siya's confessional was, many Mzansi parents could relate to his parenting struggles as they shared how their children's homework leaves them flustered and confused.

