King Monada showed off his beautiful daughter in a new photo and had fans gushing over his mini-me

The Limpopo singer and his princess were all smiles for the photo, and Mzansi couldn't get over their striking resemblance

Netizens showed love to Monada, while others joked that his daughter's name was Princess Monada

Mzansi couldn't get over King Monada and his daughter's resemblance. Images: KingMonada

Source: Twitter

King Monada recently shared a photo he took with his adorable daughter, and had Mzansi stunned by their uncanny resemblance.

King Monada and his daughter pose for a picture

A photo of King Monada and his daughter is making the rounds on social media after netizens caught a glimpse of the musician's princess.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the photo, in which Monada's daughter sat on his lap, appearing shy as she looked at the camera.

They seemed to be attending a party, where the controversial Limpopo singer wore a blue suit while his daughter wore a matching tutu dress complete with a unicorn headband and an adorable face identical to her father's:

Mzansi reacts to King Monada's photo with his daughter

Netizens are gushing over King Monada's beautiful daughter, with many pointing out how much she looks like her old man:

bozzie_t said:

"Princess Monada looks like her daddy."

Priddyzaddy wrote:

"His daughter is Princess Monada."

KingNema_Jnr joked:

"No DNA required."

Gazby_IV posted:

"He definitely won the gene game."

Assistant_Chair joked:

"The nice thing about having a daughter that looks like you is that you can tell that even if God decided to make you a woman, you were still going to be beautiful."

Source: Briefly News