The late legendary actress Connie Chiume has touched many hearts with her diverse roles and impactful performances

The Safta award-winning veteran starred in many local shows and movies, which cemented her legacy in showbiz

Briefly News has compiled three of her unforgettable moments onscreen, portraying her immense talent and versatility

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Actress Connie Chiume starred in many local TV shows and movies. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Safta award-winning actress Mam'Connie Chiume has been the greatest and most influential veteran star who has impacted many during her time in showbiz.

A look at top 3 unforgettable moments of Connie Chiume onscreen

The news of actress Connie Chiume's death devasted many people in the country. The 72-year-old beloved public figure passed away on Tuesday, August 2024, in a hospital.

Though her passing broke many, she has immensely impacted many people on and off screen; netizens enjoyed seeing her on TV, showcasing her talent and versatility. Briefly News has compiled three of her best and unforgettable moments onscreen:

1. Connie Chiume on Zone 14 as Stella Moloi

In the early 2000s, Mam'Connie had many fans glued to their screens as she played the role of Stella Moloi on Zone 14, where she portrayed the role of a matriarch of a family in a township running a soccer team called the Stella Stars.

Her character in Zone 14 allowed her to break free from being a typecast, and that role was a game-changer in her career.

2. Connie as Mamokete Khuse in Rhythm City

Another local soapie where Chiume showcased her versatility and incredible talent was one of eTV's number-one shows, Rhythm City, where she played the role of Mamokete Khuse, a beloved community mother.

This was Connie Chiume's most extended role she had ever played onscreen at that time.

3. Actress Connie as Mam'Sonto on Gomora

In 2020, the legendary actress surprised many of her fans and followers on Mzansi Magic's telenovela Gomora, in which she played the role of the township's most powerful Guluvakazi, Mam'Sonto Molefe.

Connie Chiume's performance on the show had many viewers talking.

Lebo Mashile’s remarks on Connie Chiume’s Malawian heritage ruffle feathers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the passing of legendary actress Connie Chiume has deeply saddened many South Africans, but Lebogang Mashile’s comments about the star have sparked anger across social media.

The South African award-winning poet Lebogang Mashile has recently rubbed many netizens up incorrectly with her words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News