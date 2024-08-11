Musa Mthombeni took to social media to show others how he celebrated his mother in a meaningful way

Media personality Musa Mthombeni spread no expense when his mother's birthday came around

Musa Mthombeni showed how he and his wife Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni made his mother feel appreciated

Musa Mthombeni recently showed people how much he dotes on his mother. Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni's bae, Musa Mthombeni, is usually known as a loving husband, but he showed that he pulls his weight as a son as well.

Musa Mthombeni marked his mom's 60th birthday with a surprise party, and Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni also celebrated her. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni's mother recently turned 60, and he celebrated by going all out. Liesl-Laurie Mthombeni also appeared in the celebratory videos.

Musa Mthombeni spoils mom on her 60th

In posts on Dr Musa's Instagram stories, he celebrated his mother's 60th birthday. Clips reposted by @MDNnewss show that he went all out with a special occasion in her honour. Watch the videos below:

SA gushed over Dr Musa Mthombeni and wife

Musa Mthombeni's surprise party for his mother made people appreciate how happy he looks in his marriage with Liesl. Many were gushing over how happy they looked while at his mother's birthday party.

@tarirokamuti commented:

"Dr Musa and his wife. The mother was awestruck. That's great. More blessings to all of them."

@iamkagi_styles said:

"Musa and Liesl have this insane chemistry. It’s almost so celestial. It’s like they were created for each other. Shuu!"

@_Stevovo applauded:

"This is beautiful."

@GiftMasina5 was touched:

"I congratulate them. It's very rare to be happy in marriage and I wish to implore them to stay loving and respecting each other. Happiness is key as life is too short."

@PHASTARICO wondered:

"Uifumanaphi le mali zingaka lomfana maara."

Fans gush over Liesl and Dr Musa living it up in Germany

Briefly News previously reported that lauded as Mzansi's favourite couple, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his lovely wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni lived it up overseas on their recent trip.

Former Miss SA Liesl Mthombeni and former YoTV star Dr Musa Mthombeni recently made headlines after they announced their new catering business venture on social media.

Recently, the power couple flew across the sea to watch the multi-award-winning star Taylor Swift performing live in Germany at her concert earlier on and the videos of them enjoying themselves were shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

