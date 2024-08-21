Questions arose about the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's age

This came after new evidence surfaced regarding the identity her mother stole from a South African citizen

The new evidence sparked a debate among netizens as some speculated that Chidimma wasn't born in SA and might be older than 23

A lot is going on about the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina after evidence that her mother likely committed identity fraud. The Department of Home Affairs had released new evidence against Chidimma and her mother.

SA questions Chidimma's age as new evidence surfaces

Chidimma and her mother had social media buzzing once again after the Department of Home Affairs released more new evidence.

Recently, many netizens questioned Chidimma's age after new evidence showed that Chidimma's mom stole a South African's citizens identity and her child's identity.

@JeffDumisani posted a tweet questioning the model's age on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Kahle kahle, how old is Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina. Because the child of the woman whose identity was stolen is the 1 who was born in 2001. @HomeAffairsSA."

See the post below:

Netizens speculate about Chidimma's birthplace and age

Shortly after the online user shared the new evidence, many netizens started speculating and asking about the model's birthplace and age. See some of the comments below:

@PhilaJMadondo wrote:

"My bet is that the mother will never produce a notification of birth document because Chidimma was not born in Mzansi."

@Nokwand91665620 said:

"Looks like she wasn’t born in South Africa and she might be older than 23 years."

@Brownskin_Girlz responded:

"Her age is also wrong they just wanted to do her ID."

@PrincessBee_SA commented:

"Looool it has been mentioned many times by Home Affairs that she was the infant when the fraud was committed. Clearly she was also born in 2001. And the Hawks lady said she was a baby when the fraud was committed."

@MfundoTweets mentioned:

"She's older than 23 this one."

@B2B_CPT replied:

"Probably in her thirties."

