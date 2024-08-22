Motivational speaker Lynn Forbes continued to mourn her son Kiernan “AKA” Forbes's death

The star shared old pictures of herself with her children on her Instagram page recently

Lynn Forbes penned a lengthy and heartfelt message about her love for her children and the pain she felt when she lost the slain rapper

Lynn Forbesgriefs the death of slain rapper AKA. Image: @lynnforbesza

It has been over a year since the Supa Mega was killed in a drive-by shootout in Durban, and his mother, Lynn Forbes, still feels the void of him not being alive and with her physically.

Lynn Forbes continues to mourn AKA’s death

Grief is something one doesn't pass or overcome, as losing a loved one is like losing a part of you. Motivational speaker and the late slain rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page about her children where she mentioned the pain she feels to this day after her son was brutally murdered in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

She also posted old pictures of herself with her children and wrote:

“When you have children, your identity changes from being a woman to being a mother. From that moment onwards, you make a choice every day, whether to prioritise someone else’s happiness and well-being above your own. As a mother, you choose to do your best with what you have and with what you know at any given moment.

“You choose to do the right thing, even when you’re not always entirely sure what the right thing to do is ... and you have to forgive yourself over and over again for doing everything so wrong and being so flawed. In the end, you find peace, knowing that, as a mother, you have and will always do what you believe is your best. Losing a child, in any way, is a mother’s biggest pain. It changes one’s identity because what made you a mom, is no longer complete, it’s broken. You experience an identity death. You no longer know who you are.”

See the post below:

