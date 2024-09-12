A podcaster dragged DJ Tshegu for being a subpar producer and even dared her to produce a song for R100,000

The podcaster claimed that the Chengu Shesha hitmaker is incapable of creating a beat from scratch

In response to the claim, DJ Tsheghu laughed, and fans joined her in roasting the producer

DJ Tshegu is not bothered by a critic who downplayed her abilities to produce music.

DJ Tshegu was offered R100K by a podcaster who claimed she is not a good producer. Image: @djtshegu

SA podcaster makes claims about DJ Tshegu

The hosts of Piano Pulse, from the Podcast and Chill network, dragged DJ Tshegu along with other female DJs for their inability to be proper producers.

The producer mentioned the likes of Thuli Phongolo, DBN Gogo, and DJ Tshegu, saying that Tshegu can work with the crowd but lacks when it comes to producing music. He claimed that the DJs only put their names on songs without putting in the actual amount of work.

The host dared her to produce a song for R100,000:

"She can't do anything. I can pay her R100K right now to make a beat in my studio. We can even go live."

DJ Tshegu responds to the criticism

The Chengu Shesha hitmaker laughed off the criticism in response to the video shared by @podcastwithmacg.

Mzansi advised Tshegu not to take some of the criticism to heart.

@mpho02765843 advised:

"Don't take that money change; let your work speak for itself. If they don't believe it's fine; you don't need to convince them because they've already made assumptions. Wena pusha span. Ka legato le."

@Pulane_Methu added:

"I love how you handle bad publicity. Don't let them promote their infamous podcasts at your expense."

@EmperorG24 said:

"I don't know anything about music production, but I was waiting for him to Say you can't DJ... Yooh ne a ka nyela dah yeses. Till today I say your New year's eve set ko zone 6 was unmatched. If they come after your playing skills."

DJ Tshegu appreciates Focalistic

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tshegu wrote a heartfelt birthday message to her label boss, Focalistic.

The DJ thanked him for his support and for being a great influence on her. Mzansi gathered to show love to Focalistic and wished him well on his special day.

