Gqom star Babes Wodumo attended a Heritage Day event with high hopes of meeting King Misuzulu Zulu

Even though Babes Wodumo did not get that chance, she did not throw in the towel and is confident that she will

When she meets King Misuzulu, Babes Wodumo plans on giving him his flowers for being a fearless leader

Babes Wodumo already has a list of things she will say to King Misuzulu Zulu when she gets the chance to meet him.

Babes Wodumo has hopes of meeting King Misuzulu.

Why Babes Wodumo wants to meet King Misuzulu

Award-winning Gqom star Babes Wodumo attended the Heritage Day event in KwaDukuza. The Zulu King himself was also present, and she hoped to meet him.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, but Babes' spirit is not crushed.

According to TshisaLIVE, when Babes meets King Misuzulu, she will praise him for being a wonderful leader.

“Thank you for leading us with passion, with no fear. As much as it was big shoes to fill, you took it with pride. We have no doubt you'll lead us with integrity and honour. We trust you.”

Why Babes Wodumo is proud of being Zulu

Babes Wodumo expressed her pride in being a Zulu woman, saying she had a breathtaking experience at the event.

Her fans are in for a treat, as Babes Wodumo said she is already working on new music and is busy shooting music videos.

Her upcoming release will be in October to get fans pumped up for the festive season.

