There are only a few celebrities in Mzansi who can pull off a simple look and make it runway-worthy. Enhle Mbali recently stunned at a TV series premiere, turning heads in a simple yet eye-catching outfit.
Actress Enhle Mbali's outfit creates a buzz
Award-winning actress, businesswoman, and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa attended the series premiere of Pound for Pound. In a picture shared by @MDNnewss, she wore a hot pink suit with sparkles and black details.
"Enhle Mbali at the premiere of Pound for Pound series."
SA reacts to Enhle's recent look
Netizens admired Enhle Mbali's stunning beauty and fashion sense and for being one of the few celebs who nail almost all of their looks. Of course, a few mentioned her ex-husband, Black Coffee.
Peeps made jokes because of his ties to US rapper P Diddy.
@FootballStage_1 joked:
"Grootman black coffee was hands on here. She is beautiful."
@FootballStage_1 suggested:
"Black coffee was hands on here when he picked her as a wife... Enhle is beautiful."
@lebogang_Vinger gushed:
"This lady is Gorgeous bathong!😍🔥🤌"
@realnorma_kay said:
"Say whatever you want, but Enhle Mbali is a solid 10🔥"
@GiftKhama2 said:
"My crush 🥰"
@Getty53643689 gushed:
"What a beauty 😍😍😍"
@zwelistos said:
"Grootman. She looks stunning."
@Khaya_LFC stated:
"She is actually a gorgeous lady."
@Fiks455660 declared:
"She is a Queen 🫅📸"
Enhle Mbali's face cards sparks Black Coffee commentary
In a previous report from Briefly News, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's face card was a major topic of discussion on social media after a picture she shared online. Mzansi agreed that she has one of the most beautiful faces on South African television.
Enhle had people talking after a picture of her was shared on X, where a user said Black Coffee fumbled Enhle Mbali, sparking a debate.
