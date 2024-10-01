Anele Mdoda’s Son Alakhe Excited to Meet Temba Bavuma, SA’s Suspicions Grow: “Looks Like the Father”
- Anele Mdoda recently captured the moment her son, Alakhe, met Temba Bavuma
- The little boy couldn't hide his excitement after meeting the cricketer, and his reaction warmed netizens' hearts
- Meanwhile, others pointed out the pair's resemblance and claimed that Bavuma was Alakhe's real dad
Anele Mdoda's son is living many South Africans' dreams after recently meeting a local sporting champion.
Alakhe meets Temba Bavuma
Anele Mdoda recently captured a sweet moment when her son, Alakhe, met the captain of the Proteas, Temba Bavuma.
The famous kidfluencer was seen in a cool photo losing his mind beside the cricketer at what appeared to be an airport:
"Alakhe’s excitement at meeting Temba Bavuma."
At his age, Alakhe has met and hung out with some big names in South Africa. The boy even refers to his mom's besties, Sizwe Dhlomo and Trevor Noah, as his "uncles"!
Thanks to his famous mama, the little boy gets to chill with celebrities and is now making a name for himself after recently bagging his first paid gig.
Mzansi reacts to Alakhe's picture
Peeps are jealous and can't believe how blessed Alakhe is:
Amza_5 said:
"Who hasn't Alakhe met? He's so adorable though."
MakweM_SA wrote:
"Alakhe is so lucky; he is already living our dreams."
TKSEKEPE confessed:
"Alakhe is living the life of my dreams shem."
ThattyELMo posted:
"In my next life, I want to be Alakhe."
Meanwhile, others claim that Temba may be Alakhe's real father:
Malume_1995 said:
"His real father."
blacksuspect2k wrote:
"He looks like the father."
BedworthTimes posted:
"They look alike."
LiverBWZ was curious:
"Why is it that Alakhe keeps meeting people but never gets to meet his real father?"
Anele Mdoda addresses Busta Rhymes theft scandal
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda's claims about Busta Rhymes' stolen phone.
The radio personality claimed she had a hunch on who may have taken the rapper's phone, and many netizens believed her:
Mahle_Griffin said:
"This is true! My phone was stolen at Saint."
