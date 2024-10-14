Aymos' wedding picture has gone viral, prompting speculation about the musician's sexuality among fans

Social media reactions varied, with many believing the photo was from a music video rather than an actual wedding

Mixed comments included disbelief about Aymos' gender identity and congratulations on what some assumed to be a genuine marriage

Mzansi musician Aymos' recent wedding picture has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. Many asked questions about the star's sexuality after the picture went viral.

Aymos’ wedding picture has sparked a debate about his sexuality. Image: Provided

Aymos' wedding picture trends

Fatela hitmaker Aymos' name popped up on social media timelines when his picture in a tuxedo with a stunning lady in a wedding gown went viral online.

The post shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @KasiboySA received mixed reactions from social media users. The post's caption read:

"Congratulations Aymos... he is now off the market."

Fans react to Aymos' wedding picture

Social media users weighed in on the picture. Many concluded that the wedding picture was from a music video for one of his songs.

@KhanyezaMgozah said:

"They shooting music videos 📹 bakithi, this guy is playing against the home team."

@MgengoAlwaba wrote:

"This whole time I thought...hay nevermind."

@MJayLeso added:

"He probably shooting music video."

@KHANYIBABYY wrote:

"lol,no😂the girl literally just gave birth a few weeks ago.that’s his wife fr."

@TinoMystro commented:

"I still don't believe Aymos is a male."

@VincentNye85998 added:

"I always thought Aymos is playing against his home team ,phew congratulations 👏"

@M82900Nkululeko said:

"It’ll be good if indeed they shooting a music video cos Aibo usamncane wether he/she usemncane bakithi."

Aymos reflects on creative process behind new album Impilo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been counting the days to Aymos' much-awaited album launch. The talented singer, who has taken the music industry by storm with his back-to-back hits, released the Impilo album on 30 August.

Like many singers, Aymos' journey in music started at church. The talented singer has been singing from a tender age until he hit the jackpot with Emcimbini. Aymos didn't end there; he has been dropping hits and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the showbiz industry.

