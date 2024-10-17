Jub Jub Teases Comeback of ‘Uyajola 9/9’, SA Reacts: “We Are Ready, My Leader”
- The South African media personality Jub Jub excitedly teased the comeback of his highly-anticipated show Uyajola 9/9
- The Ndikhokhele hitmaker shared a post on his Twitter (X) page asking netizens who is ready for his Jub Sundays
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jub Jub's post
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The South African media personality Jub Jub caused a buzz on social media with his recent post.
Jub Jub teases comeback of Uyajola 9/9
The popular musician and TV host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has made headlines on social media once again after the sexual assault charges against him were withdrawn in court.
Recently, Jub Jub turned social media upside down shortly after he teased the comeback of his most-loved show on Moja Love, Uyajola, on 9/9. The star shared a post on his Twitter (X) page asking his fans and followers if they are ready for the Jub Sunday sessions again. This happened after it was alleged that he resigned from the show.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
See the post below:
Netizens respond to Jub Jub's post
Shortly after the star shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses. Here's what they had to say:
@nene_sicelo said:
"I'm ready Jub lamaswidi amaningi #ShoPhezukwenye."
@SKmtshali wrote:
"Bring them back what caused a delay?"
@IamZinzie responded:
"We are ready, it's going to be lit."
@tumelomonyane replied:
"I'm ready Jubza..."
@OwnerHoney commented:
"I am ready Jubzinto."
@SharpClive33425 mentioned:
"I am more than happy. I can't wait for Sundays."
@TTOfficialSA responded:
"We are ready my leader."
Netizens dig up information about Jub Jub's wife
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens unearthed information about Jub Jub's wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia.
Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman from Italy. She allegedly directs a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg. It is reported that Jub Jub is also the company's director.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za