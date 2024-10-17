The South African media personality Jub Jub excitedly teased the comeback of his highly-anticipated show Uyajola 9/9

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker shared a post on his Twitter (X) page asking netizens who is ready for his Jub Sundays

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Jub Jub's post

Jub Jub teased the comeback of 'Uyajola 9/9." Image: Daniel Born

Image: Daniel Born

The South African media personality Jub Jub caused a buzz on social media with his recent post.

Jub Jub teases comeback of Uyajola 9/9

The popular musician and TV host Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has made headlines on social media once again after the sexual assault charges against him were withdrawn in court.

Recently, Jub Jub turned social media upside down shortly after he teased the comeback of his most-loved show on Moja Love, Uyajola, on 9/9. The star shared a post on his Twitter (X) page asking his fans and followers if they are ready for the Jub Sunday sessions again. This happened after it was alleged that he resigned from the show.

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Jub Jub's post

Shortly after the star shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses. Here's what they had to say:

@nene_sicelo said:

"I'm ready Jub lamaswidi amaningi #ShoPhezukwenye."

@SKmtshali wrote:

"Bring them back what caused a delay?"

@IamZinzie responded:

"We are ready, it's going to be lit."

@tumelomonyane replied:

"I'm ready Jubza..."

@OwnerHoney commented:

"I am ready Jubzinto."

@SharpClive33425 mentioned:

"I am more than happy. I can't wait for Sundays."

@TTOfficialSA responded:

"We are ready my leader."

Netizens dig up information about Jub Jub's wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens unearthed information about Jub Jub's wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia.

Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman from Italy. She allegedly directs a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg. It is reported that Jub Jub is also the company's director.

