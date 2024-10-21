American rapper Doja Cat recently celebrated another year around the sun on Monday, 21 October 2024

The daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini recently turned 29, and an online user shared that the star was celebrating her birthday

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with birthday messages, and others celebrated her special day

Doja Cat celebrated her birthday. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

The talented American rapper and singer Doja Cat celebrates her special as she spends another year around the sun.

Doja Cat turns 29

The controversial rapper and daughter of the legendary South African actor Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini, has made headlines once again on social media after she trended for wearing an SA flag dress at the Global Citizen Festival.

The Paint the Town Red hitmaker recently celebrated her birthday on Monday, 21 October 2024, as she turned 29. @PopCrave posted about the star's special day on their Twitter (X) page and paired the message with various pictures of the rapper.

They captioned them:

"Happy 29th birthday to the talented Doja Cat."

See the post below:

Netizens wished the rapper a happy birthday

Shortly after it was shared on social media that Doja Cat was celebrating her birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with their messages. Here's what they had to say:

@dojaclouds wrote:

"A mother was born."

@nazonoor_ responded:

"Happy birthday to Doja Cat."

@Natinko_ replied:

"Happy birthday Doja Cat you will always be this icon."

@honorablemadam said:

"Happy 29th birthday to the incredibly talented Doja Cat...From pushing boundaries to creating hits, you’ve made your mark on music and culture."

@crjb_ mentioned:

"Happy Birthday Dojacat!"

@Shami_hun_ replied:

"Happy birthday, Doja Cat! Your talent and creativity continue to inspire so many. Here’s to another amazing year ahead!"

@itsgoku003 tweeted:

"Happy Birthday Cat."

SA raves over Doja Cat's Zulu-inspired performance

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is raving after watching an incredible clip of Doja Cat's latest performance in a Zulu-inspired outfit.

Though she has never been to South Africa, it's evident that RSA runs in Doja Cat's DNA after fans saw her latest performance.

