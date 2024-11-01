Bonang Matheba celebrated Botswana following the recent elections, which saw the ruling party being voted out

The South African media personality said Botswana officially won 2024 with this major victory in their country's history

The leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) beat the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)

Bonang Matheba joined Botswana in celebrating the elections results. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Bonang Matheba weighed in on the recent elections in Botswana.

Bonang reacts to Botswana electing new president

Following the recent elections, Bonang took to Twitter (X) to share her excitement that the ruling party in Botswana was voted out. The leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, beat the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Queen B said Botswana officially won 2024 with this major victory in their country's history.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Botswana wins 2024!"

Netizens add their voice to Botswana's election results

This is how some people reacted to the results as they replied to Bonang's tweet.

@Rimirani19268 responded:

"Botswana celebrates victory! Congratulations to the people of Botswana on their democratic win in 2024. A new chapter unfolds for the nation, marked by hope, progress, and unity."

@LeboSpeaks replied:

"Botswana’s record as Africa’s longest uninterrupted democracy stands."

@AmeenAsim shared:

"Put Batswana first, my leader. Don't entertain things like pan-Africa at the expense of Batswana."

@DisseEditors stated:

"As the nation looks ahead, it will be essential to focus on key issues such as economic growth, social development, and regional cooperation to maintain this momentum."

@Its_MsKer said:

"We have changed government! I'm so proud of being part of a generation that made history 🙌🏽"

@KebonyeMotswak2 gushed:

"We are celebrating, it was time for change Queen B🥰"

@AyabongaMade cried:

"Botswana is an inspiration, very revolutionary. WOW!!!"

@tlotlanang70809 stated:

"End of struggle, we fought hard for this movement as Batswana, our current leadership has gone to the doom."

@Rimirani19268 exclaimed:

"Botswana makes history! Congratulations to the people of Botswana on a peaceful democratic transition. Botswana shines as a beacon of stability and democracy in Africa, paving the way for a brighter future."

Bonang to co-host international event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba was announced as the co-host at The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024.

The star will host this ceremony in Cape Town alongside Billy Porter, and Nomzamo Mbatha will also attend. The event will take place in November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News