The latest victim of a fake Facebook account created in his name, Professor, is in a bid to catch a scammer trying to tarnish his name.

Kwaito star Professor calls out scammer

The South African Kwaito star Professor is livid after coming across a Facebook page in his name, yet he does not have one. The Lento singer is allegedly a victim of an imposter who created a fake account on social media using his images.

He shared a video on social media warning people about this. Watch it here.

Professor calls people to help him find culprit

The Kalawa signee hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that the scammer has not attempted to trick event organisers yet, but by the looks of things, it might be headed there.

The account posted harmful content regarding his peers and he wishes the public to note that it is not him.

Professor is asking people to help him report the account, stating that he is not an active social media user.

“All I can say is the scammer didn't hack my account, but [it] is an impersonator acting as if he's me. He hasn't tried to solicit funds from the event organiser yet. I just thought I needed to record that video and make people aware that someone was pretending to be me. I don't know what he's thinking now. I'm disappointed and disgusted by his actions."

