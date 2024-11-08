Gogo Maweni celebrated 2024 with significant purchases, adding multiple cars and properties to her collection

A viral photo shared on social media shows Maweni standing beside her new blue BMW, holding matching blue flowers

Fans responded with mixed reactions, congratulating her success while also questioning her source of wealth

Gogo Maweni has been on a winning streak this year. Since the beginning of 2024, the star has shown that hard work pays off with her expensive purchases.

Gogo Maweni showed off her new car. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @dr_maweni

Source: UGC

Gogo Maweni cops another car

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni is closing 2024 with a bang. The flamboyant sangoma has bought several properties and cars during the year; we have already lost count. Her winnings also include her lavish traditional wedding, which nearly broke the internet.

A picture of the star celebrating the latest addition to her car collection was reposted on social media by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The now-viral snap shows that star standing next to her blue BMW, holding a bouquet of blue flowers. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Dr Maweni celebrates purchasing a new car."

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral photo of Gogo Maweni's new car. Some congratulated her, while others had several questions about her source of income.

@KapshunGoCrazy commented:

"Beautiful car...that acceleration pedal will hate to see her coming."

@msjmusa wrote:

"Every month Maweni is purchasing big things, siyabuka."

@MaShengeOffline added:

"What does she do for a living? 😂"

@MemeCIC wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 to her. She needs to buy better dresses."

@nicholettkgobe added:

"Every month she buys a car this one 😩"

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Snakes are working very well."

Gogo Maweni fires back at troll dissing her looks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni mopped the floor with a social media user who came after her looks in a recent picture. The flamboyant sangoma put the bully in his place and told him she was unfazed by the hate.

Gogo Maweni had some extra time on her hands to deal with social media trolls with mouth diarrhoea. The fan who suggested that the star's money was not helping her look beautiful caught strays online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News