The Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela's wife, Mamoepi Komphela, recently showed off her luxurious car

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the famous coach's wife flaunted her R2M Porsche Cayenne

Previously, Komphela's daughter Nombuyiselo also showed her stunning BMW on social media

Steve Komphela's wife recently showed off her expensive car. Image: @mamelodisundowns

One thing about Steve Komphela's family is that they will flaunt their luxurious cars on social media without fail.

Steve Komphela's wife drives an R2M Porsche Cayenne

The Mamelodi Sundowns FC coach Steve Komphela's wife, Mamoepi Komphela recently broke the internet as her daughter Nombuyiselo shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that she had gotten a new set of wheels.

The famous coach's wife flaunted her stunning R2M Porsche Cayenne on social media weeks after their daughter, Nombuyiselo Komphela, showed off her luxurious BMW.

Earlier this year, Komphela also trended on social media after he showed off one of his expensive cars. A video of his R3 million Lamborghini Spyder surfaced online.

What you need to know about Steve Komphela

Steve Komphela is a South African football manager, former defender, and TV presenter. He was born on the Golden Valley farm, approximately 20 kilometres from Kroonstad. As the youngest of eleven children born to Nomalanga Komphela and Jack Koyi Koyo, Steve completed his primary and secondary education before pursuing a career in teaching. He earned a teacher's diploma from Tshiya College in the Free State.

On 9 February 1986, Steve Komphela debuted NSL in a 4-1 victory against Witbank Aces. He played a crucial role in helping his team secure a third-place finish in the league in 1992 and was named the NSL Players’ Player of the Year.

