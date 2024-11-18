Mzansi is abuzz as a recent audio of Chef Xolani Sabelo’s mom, and Vuyokazi went viral

In the audio, the chef’s mother is heard demanding every cent that Xolani spent on the reality TV star be paid back in full to her

Many netizens defended Vuyokazi, saying that Xolani’s mother was wrong for demanding the money that her son gave the star willingly

Xolani Sabelo's mom attacked Vuyokazi.

Social media has been buzzing as netizens were served with another dose of Vuyokazi and Chef Xolani Sabelo’s drama

Xolani’s mom demands money from Vuyokazi

Just when we thought the drama between Chef Xolani and Vuyokazi was over, another scandal surfaced on social media.

Recently, @mlu_7 shared an audio recording of an argument that ensued between Chef Xolani Sabelo’s mom and the reality TV star on Twitter (X).

In the clip, the chef’s mother demands that the star pay back all the money her son spent on Vuyokazi Nciweni. Their marriage is over after the star announced on social media that they are getting a divorce.

The post was captioned:

“Xolani Sabelo’s mother wants every cent Xolani has ever spent on Vuyokazi. This is rubbish!”

See the post below:

Netizens slam Chef Xolani’s mom

Many netizens defended Vuyokazi after the audio was shared, and others slammed the chef’s mother for how she handled the matter. See some of the comments below:

@amandamaranga1 said:

“She didn’t steal that money moes. This man and his family are just problematic.”

@KobusKoekmoer wrote:

“Kanti what kind of a man is Xolani?”

@ADS_ZAR commented:

“I don't know the full story but bayamqhela nyani. The mom failed here, she raised a weak man. This should only happen if he was under duress or bamdlisile if he willingly gave the money then they should just accept his Ls And they are embarrassing Xolani as well actually.”

@_thembalihle_ responded:

“Xolani and his family are just attention seekers, inhope Vuyokazi will just cut off all ties with them.”

@realnickjgood replied:

“I don’t know why we’re shocked. His public humiliation of his wife is a clear sign of the kind of family he comes from.”

@tqsibeko mentioned:

“I don’t know why we’re shocked. His public humiliation of his wife is a clear sign of the kind of family he comes from.”

