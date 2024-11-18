Bontle Modiselle turned heads in her stunning lavender dress at a Brutal Fruit event

The dancer and actress completed her outfit with sleek blonde hair, pearl jewelerry, and trendy sunglasses

Her fans were impressed by her dress choice, as it looked fantastic on her

Bontle Modiselle recently brought her A-game at the Brutal Fruit luncheon in Johannesburg. The alcohol brand launched this project last year and has taken off. The event was all about style and glam, making it a fabulous day. Guests are invited to dress to impress and enjoy themselves.

Bontle Modiselle's mini dress was a stunner, and she looked amazing. Image: @BontleModiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle always nails her fashion choices

Bontle Modiselle, the South African media personality and dancer, definitely did not disappoint when it comes to style. She rocked a cute lavender mini dress and completed it with a stunning pearl necklace and a chic blonde pixie cut from the award-winning Sarhap Hair Line. One thing about Bontle, she is all about trying out new hairstyles.

The media darling always loves to push the limits with her fashion choices. Just recently, she rocked a leather outfit that had everyone buzzing

The 34-year-old star hopped on Instagram to express her gratitude to the alcohol brand for the invite, calling it a one-of-a-kind experience

Bontle Modiselle's dress was a winner

Bontle's post received a lot of love and kind comments from her fans online.

@hauteafrica wrote:

"You look stunning Queen."

@kpaparazzi added:

"You ate."

@chedu_chele_1 commented:

"In Setswana, the name Bontle means “beauty” or “beautiful. Truly, you are your name. You are beautiful, mma."

@anele_zethu added:

"You look so stunning. The outfit ate."

Source: Briefly News