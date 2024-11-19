South African actress Simphiwe Ngema is pregnant with her second child, and she is still on the grind

The media personality stated that the entertainment industry still needs to accommodate pregnant women

Mzansi agrees with her sentiments, but many people are in awe at how gorgeous she looks

Former Isidingo actress Simphiwe Ngema sparked a conversation about how women who are pregnant or getting married are not accommodated enough in the industry.

Simphiwe Ngema appreciates working while pregnant and advocates for the industry to be more welcoming. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz advocates for inclusivity for pregnant moms in workplace

Being someone in the entertainment industry and still working while dealing with the third trimester and all of its surprises, Simphiwe Ngema said she is blessed to be still working.

She advocates for the industry to be more welcoming to pregnant women, saying they should not worry about their jobs while getting married and building families.

"Blessed to still be working while pregnant. Our industry is still learning how to include and accommodate pregnant women. We are women, getting married and having kids is part of life. We shouldn’t have to worry about not having work because of it. A conversation we need to have but ke, Happy Sunday."

She posted a few pictures on set and looked heavily pregnant and tired, but she still is exceptionally gorgeous.

Mzansi weighs in on Simz Ngema's post

As much as fans agree with Simphiwe's sentiments, many are still mesmerised by how gorgeous she is, even in her third trimester.

boitlotlo said:

True a conversation we need to have."

casndra gushed:

"A gorgeous boys’ mom, and yes, that’s a conversation that needs to be had."

mrs_annelicious_bae' joked:

"The last pic is screaming are we not done, guys I am tired I wanna change into my comfy clothes now and rest 😂 hot mama though ❤️"

mmatema_' exclaimed:

"Yoh Mara, who wouldn’t want such a perfect-looking face on their screens😍🫠🥹?"

nosii_blackgold shared:

"I just like how she doesn't gain too much weight and turn dark. She's got good genes."

mrs_potli said:

"Yah neh?! Pregnancy is not inability."

Ntombee Mzolo is expecting

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has reportedly confirmed her pregnancy.

The TV presenter sparked curiosity among her fans when she posted a video of her with a bulging belly.

