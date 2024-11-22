What a fantastic way to celebrate a birthday! Babalwa Mneno gathered her closest friends and family to enjoy her special day

The media personality hosted a dinner at the upmarket Cocoon Lounge, right in the heart of Sandton

Even though the birthday wishes from her fans were late, the accomplished model was happy to receive them. They wished her a long life and were glad to see her surrounded by her loves

Babalwa Mneno, the former model and entrepreneur, turned 47 years old, and she celebrated the important milestone in style! To mark this special occasion, she threw an exclusive dinner at the fancy Cocoon Lounge.

Babalawa Mneno's birthday dinner was filled with all things glam and perfection. Image: @blackbarbielish

Source: UGC

Inside Babalwa Mneno's birthday

The dinner was a special gathering with her close family, including her nieces, nephews, and brothers. Among the guests were some recognisable faces like actress Omuhle Gela, Leeroy Sidambe, who gained popularity after his relationship with influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase, TV host Moshe Ndiki, and the rumoured couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine.

The color scheme was black, and everyone dressed to the nines.

The media star finally shared the visuals from her birthday dinner a week ago. She hired a skilled videographer who did a fantastic job capturing the entire event. She also took a moment to thank everyone who helped make her day special.

Birthday wishes for Babalwa Mneno

Babalwa Mneno received warm, belated birthday wishes from everyone. The comments might have been few, but they were heartfelt and charming.

@prince_dinale_martin wrote:

"You ate my dearest. Your birthday was mazaaaaaaa."

@ronketamiyu commented:

"Happy birthday in arrears, gorgeous."

@thabang4real2 added:

"The love in that room!"

@bene_bren wrote:

"Beautiful people"

Moonchild Sanelly also celebrated her birthday recently

In recent news, Briefly News reported that birthdays are typically about getting gifts, but that wasn't the case for Moonchild Sanelly. Instead of being the one celebrated, she decided to give back to her fans, whom she affectionately calls Boobeams, by sharing a sneak peek of her new track, Tequila.

The new track is set to drop on 5 December 2024, perfectly timed for the holiday season. Moonchild joins a list of South African artists dropping songs to match the December vibe. Artists like Sho Madjozi and Blxckie have dropped some new songs that are perfect for getting us in the festive spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News