Old Video of Andile Mpisane Breaking Bank Resurfaces Amid Shauwn Mkhize's SARS Drama
- Andile Mpisane went viral on the internet after he bragged about shopping at Gucci
- The Royal AM player seemingly thought nothing of it and saw it as small waters when he threw the bags on the floor
- The soccer player trended on X with people saying he is insensitive and brags too much for someone whose mom is in trouble with SARS
Andile Mpisane's shopping habits were put under the radar after Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who is also his mother, made headlines this week.
Andile Mpisane spotted throwing Gucci bags on the floor
Mkhize's problems with the taxman continued to follow her when the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and the SAPS raided her La Lucia mansion. Shortly after the raid, an alleged video of her luxury cars getting towed has circulated X.
Royal AM soccer player Andile Mpisane was spotted throwing his designer bags on the floor following a shopping spree. The Gqom singer bragged about not being too fazed by expensive clothing.
An X user, @joy_zelda, shared the video on X alleging that SARS will come after
"Andile Mpisane brags too much, SARS must take it all until Mamkhize pays," she wrote.
Mzansi slams Andile Mpisane's spending habits
Reacting to the video, this is how netizens reacted:
@KoketsoResane said:
"No one who works for their money treats it like this. No one."
@30000Leon
"I want to write a thesis on (black/ new/ young) money. I have never seen (white/old/ generational) money do this. Why so?"
@Sthando_lite
"I don’t know if its poverty or jealousy talking here, heal sesi."
@Oz_qha
"Cringe as hell."
@babysox_
"Disgusting piece of garbage kid bruv."
@Touchmak_SA
"Big brands shouldn't allow these kinds of behaviour. They should have strict t&c's."
@MokhobaP
"I must start walking behind him so I can just pick up. No one will tell if I bought them or no."
@K_Gillion
"When I think of how this boy's mother is educated, it is honestly disappointing to watch how they carry themselves as a family."
@ndamub12
"Lol money not worked for is spent like that Lol.Imagine is that necessary ? The Problem is not SARS THE problem is that those are Public funds."
@Mahlogonol2076
"Treating Gucci like that does not mean he is disrespecting hard-earned money. He is disrespecting the brand, which I think is okay because we have been conditioned to believe that having GUCCI should be praised and bragged about."
Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's cars getting towed
In a previous report from Briefly News, radio host Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Shauwn Mkhize's cars allegedly getting towed following the raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban.
A fan spotted the cars getting towed and filmed the tow trucks moving. This prompted a response from Sizwe Dhlomo.
