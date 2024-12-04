Award-winning Amapiano artist Uncle Waffles was left dissatisfied with some Kenyan event organisers

This followed her highly anticipated performance at For The Love Of Amapiano, which did not live up to her standard

Waffles expected the show to run smoothly without any hitches, however, the organisers disappointed her

Uncle Waffles cuts performance due to technical issues

During her much-anticipated performance, DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles complained about the sound being bad. She apologised to her fans at the stadium, saying she did not want blame put on her.

"There are too many problems happening on stage. I literally can't hear anything. I do not want you guys to say I came and did not play; it is not my fault. I am here but they are not fixing anything."

Waffles addresses incident in a statement

Shortly after the incident, Uncle Waffles took to social media to address the situation and expressed her disappointment.

"What disappointed me the most, is how my fans were mistreated by the organisers and security at the event. They were pushed around, mishandled and treated with the least amount of care," she said adding that it goes against her beliefs and standards.

The Amapiano DJ urged the event organisers to do right by their patrons and minimise such incidences occurring in future.

Waffles continued by saying they disappointed her and the thousands of people who attended the show. She asked them to work harder and put some effort into their shows. Waffles did, however, assure her Kenyan fans that she would return to the country and, hopefully, her show would run smoothly this time.

