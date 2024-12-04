Uncle Waffles Addresses For The Love Of Amapiano Performance in Kenya Which Flopped
- Award-winning Amapiano artist Uncle Waffles was left dissatisfied with some Kenyan event organisers
- This followed her highly anticipated performance at For The Love Of Amapiano, which did not live up to her standard
- Waffles expected the show to run smoothly without any hitches, however, the organisers disappointed her
Uncle Waffles cuts performance due to technical issues
During her much-anticipated performance, DJ and music producer Uncle Waffles complained about the sound being bad. She apologised to her fans at the stadium, saying she did not want blame put on her.
"There are too many problems happening on stage. I literally can't hear anything. I do not want you guys to say I came and did not play; it is not my fault. I am here but they are not fixing anything."
Waffles addresses incident in a statement
Shortly after the incident, Uncle Waffles took to social media to address the situation and expressed her disappointment.
Big Zulu claps back at haters accusing him of using black magic to gain fame and fortune: "It's all God"
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"What disappointed me the most, is how my fans were mistreated by the organisers and security at the event. They were pushed around, mishandled and treated with the least amount of care," she said adding that it goes against her beliefs and standards.
The Amapiano DJ urged the event organisers to do right by their patrons and minimise such incidences occurring in future.
Waffles continued by saying they disappointed her and the thousands of people who attended the show. She asked them to work harder and put some effort into their shows. Waffles did, however, assure her Kenyan fans that she would return to the country and, hopefully, her show would run smoothly this time.
Uncle Waffles dancing stirs debate
In a previous report from Brielfy News, a viral video clip of Uncle Waffles dancing had many people glued to their screens as the camera was clearly positioned to highlight her bust.
The Amapiano singer for Swaziland is surely no stranger to body-shaming remarks, and she even had to fight off rumours that she is transgender.
Netizens quickly shared their opinions and commented that she appeared to have undergone some medical procedure.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za