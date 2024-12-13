The former Bafana Bafana player Siboniso Gaxa recently bagged another degree from Wits

The 40-year-old former South African footballer is now a third-time graduate as he graduated with a Bachelor Of Laws (LLB)

Gaxa also mentioned that education is essential to him and that it is a driving force for his career

Siboniso Gaxa bagged another degree. Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Unlike many footballers who have made headlines for the wrong reasons, Siboniso Gaxa has been one of the leading stars in spreading positive influence amongst his peers.

Not many South African footballers take their education seriously or even consider furthering their studies. Still, the 40-year-old star Siboniso Gaxa broke that cycle as he recently bagged yet another degree at Witwatersrand University.

According to ZiMoja, Gaxa graduated with a Bachelor Of Laws. Speaking on the importance of education, Siboniso said:

"Education has always been important for me and a driving force in my career."

The footballer, who played in Bafana Bafana's second group match against Uruguay, decided against pursuing a coaching career. Instead, he chose a path in law, joining SAFA and serving as the secretary of the football association's ethics committee and integrity office.

Who is Siboniso Gaxa

Siboniso "Pa" Gaxa is a former South African football defender who played for Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs FC, Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the South African national team. He was born on 6 April 1984 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Siboniso also attended the University of Port Elizabeth, where they had a soccer team which was controlled by the Danish side FC Copenhagen. He also graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with a Political Science and Social Studies degree in 2019.

