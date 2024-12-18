Nota Baloyi recently took jabs at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for allegedly wasting 11 years

The controversial music executive says the party has done nothing worthwhile during their reign

Reactions to his comments were mixed, where some peeps agreed while others pulled out receipts of the EFF's work over the years

Nota Baloyi claims Julius Malema’s political party wasted 11 years. Images: lavidanota, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi claims the EFF has done nothing during their 11 years in parliament.

Nota Baloyi takes jabs at EFF

The outspoken Nota Baloyi is back to share his two cents, and today, he fired shots at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Having made his feelings about Julius Malema clear, Nota doubled down by claiming that the red berets had nothing positive to show for their 11 years in parliament:

"Instead of filling up FNB and Moses Mabhida, the EFF could’ve built that school. Now there’s nothing to show for their 11 wasted years!"

This comes after the assault-accused podcaster made bold claims about Julius Malema and his alleged involvement in Shebeshx't culpable homicide case:

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens couldn't agree more, saying the EFF were all talk and no action:

katlehoTman94 said:

"Julius and his gang are disrespectful, and I don't know why some South Africans still glorify him and idolise him so much."

Presley_phoebie agreed:

"They are not ready for this one. They'll come with excuses and theories. EFF did nothing but fight with white people every chance they got."

NguboThoba29804 wrote:

"They are only good at insults; nothing else."

Meanwhile, supporters came in guns blazing to defend the EFF:

DawidGoliath dragged Nota:

"You couldn't even manage your marriage. The EFF has built houses for the poor, sent pilots for training, rehabilitated and donated to old age centres across the country, and paid university fees for students. The list is endless."

shabarax said:

"Askies, try something else. This one, you won't win. No party has done as much as @EFFSouthAfrica with their own money and no state funds."

LeboMotswana asked:

"So all the decent houses, pilot programs, fighting for the dignity of South Africans just go unnoticed by you, chief?"

Nota Baloyi compares himself to Robert Sobukwe

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi comparing himself to Robert Sobukwe.

Mzansi dragged him to hell and back for comparing his conditions to those of the Pan Africanist Congress founder.

Source: Briefly News