Musician Nhlanhla Mafu hid her mystery man on her Christmas card again this year

The singer frustrated her followers on social media when she did not reveal her partner's face again

The popular Mafikizolo singer shared a new photo where she hid her man's face on Boxing Day

Nhlanhla Mafu hid her mystery man again. Images: @nhlanhla_mafu

Songstress Nhlanhla Mafu continues to keep the identity of her partner a secret from her followers on social media.

The Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu recently shared a photo of her family in which she hid her man's face again.

This is the singer's second Christmas photo she shares with the unknown man, who she reportedly married this past October.

South Africans respond to Mafikizolo singer's Christmas card

The award-winning singer Nhlanhla Mafu took to her Instagram account on Boxing Day to share her Christmas card with her mystery man.

In the photo, Mafu's partner looks away to hide his face from her followers on social media.

"Christmas may be over, but the memories live on! Here’s to family, love, and the joy that lasts all year," she writes.

Fans of the popular singer and songwriter took to her comment section to respond to her Christmas card.

@fellyfiki said:

"They will always cry in the comments section. Love it for you dear. Continue posting what you love and how ever u love posting it."

@Zamafipini wrote:

"Iphela nini i teaser campaign AKA soft launch?"

@Kingkollection replied:

Oh I love you so much Nhlanhla but lelo khanda ngatsi laNciza mos. Or you have a type anyway? Not judging. I don't deserve an explanation. Wena my role model."

@mabutle8055 wrote:

"You're so annoyed that you're hiding her."

@mrsladylu said:

"Love looks so great on you."

@dr_tsotetsi wrote:

"Here we go again."

Nhlanhla Mafu's solo career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that the Mafikizolo singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, is focusing on her solo career and fashion business.

This came after the award-winning songstress and songwriter released a wedding song featuring DJ Tira and Amatycooler titled Ngithanda Wena.

A source revealed to Fakaza that Mafu is pushing harder on her solo career and taking her own bookings outside the duo.

