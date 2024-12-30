In a viral video, Ringo Madlingozi covers Bob Marley's hit song, Redemption Song , and gives it his own flair

Netizens on social media were in awe over his singing skills, saying he is very talented

Some wondered why he dumped the music industry to become a politician, but now, they are glad that he is back

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ringo Madlingozi added a twist to Bob Marley's 'Redemption Song'. Image: Oupa BopapeAllan Tannenbaum via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It takes real talent to maintain longevity in the local music scene, and South African musician Ringo Madlingozi is one of the few privileged.

Ringo Madlingozi covers Bob Marley's hit song

The legendary South African musician Ringo Madlingozi recently covered Bob Marley's hit song, Redemption Song.

Controversial music blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Ringo adding his own flair to the hit song, and Netizens expressed their awe of his singing skills.

Netizens react to Ringo's vocals

People wondered why Ringo Madlingozi chose to enter politics. The Ndiyagodola hitmaker was an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP in 2019. However, he left the party in 2024.

"That space made me understand not to take things to heart. It was interesting to watch people talk about things they do not believe in, and watch them lie through their teeth," he told Newzroom Afrika journalist, Naledi Moleo.

This is how some people online reacted to Ringo's stellar singing.

@_officialMoss stated:

"This man can sing bro….. Funny enough he spent most of his life in those red overalls."

@011Shiesty questioned:

"Will Phila Madlingozi ever live up to his father's legacy?"

@ThuliSaul_ gushed:

"So much talent."

@ItuSings exclaimed:

"Damnnnnnn! What was he doing in politics?"

@Elle_Mahri shared:

"Ringo is one of our many living Legends. He deserves so many more accolades and appreciating from us."

@meme_museum36 laughed:

"If only Phila was half the man his Father is.. instead he is going around swearing at people on TikTok 😂"

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Omg! He must go back to the studio."

Ringo Madlingozi mourns father's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ringo Madlingozi was mourning the death of his father.

His son, Phila Madlingozi, announced his grandfather's passing by sharing a touching tribute on social media. Netizens posted heartfelt messages of condolence to the Madlingozi family.

Source: Briefly News