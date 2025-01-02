Award-winning media personality Minnie Dlamini shared new photos welcoming the New Year

However, as gorgeous as she looked, people noticed that her pictures were over-edited

People criticised Minnie Dlamini, and they called her out, as well as the editing team, for altering her look too much

Minnie Dlamini was stunned as she welcomed the New Year; however, fans noted the editing of her photos. Image: Oupa Bopape/Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Although she might have had a few fashion misses in 2024, which is not unusual, Minnie Dlamini sure looked gorgeous in her New Year's gown.

Minnie Dlamini has tongues wagging with sparkling gown

Dressed in award-winning Fashion Designer Anel Botha, Minnie Dlamini dazzled in the beaded gown.

On Instagram, the designer gave Minnie her flowers, saying, "The Gorgeous @minniedlamini showing us How a New Year should be started in this Gorgeous fully beaded @anelbothac gown."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the picture on X.

Mzansi reacts to Minnie's photos

Netizens noted a few factors that make her photos cringy, including the over-editing that made Minnie Dlamini almost unrecognisable.

Some people were also not a fan of the makeup and hair-do, saying it altered her look completely, making it less desirable.

@chansu_putin said:

"Too much editing bandla."

@Letlamoreng_ pointed out:

"The way this would’ve eaten with just a ponytail and not a busy hair."

@StraightupGal gushed:

"No doubt she is beautiful, I just think she does too much. It's like she is trying to impress or prove something to people and unfortunately for her, we are not there."

@MarionMarillier replied:

"Is anybody trying to be."

@Truths0y responded:

"Those curls are cheap and synthetic."

@NiphoDbn said:

"This picture looks familiar."

@Maloving123 replied:

"Minnie is even more beautiful without that hair, and too much make-up."

@SiminkieM shared:

"That looks like Katlego Danke. There is too much editing."

@Ghostnoreturn remarked:

"The hair looks horrible, and the face edited beyond recognition."

@leendiwe said:

"SJ Van Zyl overedited this picture, and there honestly was no need; she is more than beautiful, Minnie."

@DieStreetKid stated:

"Do they get paid for taking such pictures?"

Minnie Dlamini dances like Rachel Kolisi

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Minnie Dlamini went viral for her dance video as she enjoyed a relaxed afternoon with her friend. However, her dance moves had fans trolling her.

Netizens joked about her dance style, and some even commented on her age and weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News