TV personality Katlego Maboe took to his social media on New Year's Day to celebrate the new year

The popular musician and influencer had a challenging 2024 when his ex-wife Monique Monique Muller accused him of physical abuse

Fans of the TV presenter and radio personality showed him love and wished him a great year ahead

Talented singer Katlego Maboe is looking forward to a brand new start after having a challenging 2020, 2023, and 2024 with his ex-wife, Monique Muller.

Maboe's ex-wife alleged in an October 2024 social media post that the media personality physically assaulted her. Muller shared pictures of her bruises and scars and claimed that she got them from Maboe.

The mother of one also accused her baby daddy of financial abuse, shared private emails, and claimed that Maboe refused to pay for their son's private school fees in September 2023.

Muller also obtained a protection order against Maboe following her accusations of domestic abuse in 2020. She also accused of him of being unfaithful and giving her an STI.

South Africans respond to the singer's post

The award-winning media personality Katlego Maboe took to his social media on Wednesday, 1 January 2025 to celebrate the new year.

"Dear God, thank you for a new year", he wrote.

@ArnoldsMar45732 replied:

"Happy New Kat. May God's riches bless you. You are an amazing gifted person. What true and humble sir."

@GGadikgoele said:

"Indeed we thank God. Happy New year Katlego."

@LebohangRa26118 wrote:

"Deal or No Deal. I love it. Happy New Year my brother."

@Killaldinho99 said:

"Well done KG. God bless you man and happy New Year."

@serysson2004 replied:

"Happy New Year. May God protect you and bless you abundantly."

@jshi369 responded:

"Happy New Year Katlego."

