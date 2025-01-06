Sol Phenduka sparked debate online by questioning Amapiano musicians' obsession with expensive designer clothing over proper investments, such as studio upgrades

The Podcast & Chill co-host's comments on X highlighted how some artists prioritise fashion, with outfits costing up to R80,000

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some defending the artists' personal choices and others agreeing with Sol's critique of misplaced priorities

Outspoken media personality Sol Phenduka recently had the internet buzzing when he weighed in on Amapiano musicians' obsession with designer clothing.

Sol Phenduka questioned Amapiano artists' obsession with designer clothes. Image: @solphenduka

Sol Phenduka recently addressed a burning question in Mzansi. The Podcast & Chill co-host shared a post asking about Amapiano stars' obsession with expensive clothes.

Several South African celebrities love showing off their designer brands on social media. DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small made headlines when they shut down a Louis Vuitton store in London. Phori has also been slammed for rocking designer brands from head to toe.

Taking to his X page, the radio personality urged the Piano Pulse Podcast to discuss why many Amapiano stars are obsessed with designer brands despite not having proper investments. Part of the post read:

"Can Piano Pulse Podcast bring in someone within amapiano and just explain the culture of the very, very, very expensive clothes and why it's such a priority for some artists? Some don't have decent studios yet the drip "if original" is boma R80 000 an outfit."

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some noted that not all artists are interested in investing, while others echoed Sol's sentiments.

@ShiloteW said:

"We all have different priorities, choices and preferences. You could be thinking someone should get a studio but that is not part of their goal, their goal is too drip all the way."

@djstago added:

"I agree with you. Just like Big Zulu and monada "buying" maclaren but they don't have proper studios. It doesn't make sense."

@g_mapaya wrote:

"This message must go to everyone. People don't even know how to dress well. They just think that as long is Gucci then you'll look nice."

DJ Maphorisa under fire over his cheap pots

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has come under fire from social media over his pots. The Amapiano producers shared a video while cooking, and fans are split.

Social media users came out guns blazing at DJ Maphorisa for using a low-quality stove and ordinary pots. The music producer headed to his social media page to give his followers a glimpse of what he was making at home.

