The 947 radio presenter shared a picture on social media announcing that she had a great breakfast meeting with Zambian Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba

Many netizens flooded the comment section, commending Anele for shining Zambia in a great light

Anele Mdoda rubbed shoulders with a Zambian Politician. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The 947 radio presenter recently shared a picture of her and the Zambian politician on her Twitter (X) page and mentioned how great it was to have breakfast with the prominent man.

She wrote:

"A brilliant breakfast with the Zambian minister of tourism, Hon Rodney Sikumba. Zambian tourism is in fantastic hands. So refreshing to chat with a minister who is well-versed in all portfolios of government and who can proudly say my boss is a no-nonsense kinda guy."

Fans react to the picture

Many netizens reacted to the picture of Anele Mdoda and the politician. Here's what they had to say:

@MadiBoity commented:

"The belt and the shoes indicate that he is not looting public coffers. Had it been here at home he would be wearing clothes that cost a fortune."

@Barffoon responded:

"You've given Zambia a very good PR. I literally knew nothing about Zambia before this. And you've been a very mannered visitor, unlike prof who offended an entire country after visiting Swatini."

@MsMacau replied:

"You really brought out Zambia onto the TL & previously i didn't have any news from Zambia popping on my TL till now hey."

@Mpabalwani1 commented:

"True very excellent in hosting and feasting visitors but showing results that can move our country Zambia economically - nothing to show."

