Anele Zondo is a yummy mummy and recently showed off her new body months after giving birth

The singer is looking as fine as ever, and her fans couldn't help but rave over her stunning figure

Netizens' jaws are on the floor, and they couldn't get enough of Anele's new body

Anele Zondo flaunted her stunning figure months after giving birth. Images: anele_zondo

Phew! Anele Zondo's post-baby body had her ducking BBL allegations left, right and centre.

Anele Zondo shows off post-baby body

Anele Zondo recently became a new mother, and appears to be loving every minute of it.

Not only does the rapper have a new friend to hang out with, but she's also embracing her new figure, and our girl looks amazing!

Having put on some baby weight in all the right places, Anele's slim-thick era is officially far behind her. She recently gave followers a look at her new figure while on vacation, rocking a white bathing suit and enjoying some time out:

Mzansi reacts to Anele Zondo's pictures

Netizens are raving over Anele's snatched body and can't believe she gave birth a few months ago:

uyandam said:

"It’s the body for me, doll."

princess_s.i.b.a.n.d.a raved:

"That two-piece on you is everything!"

loot_lolwana was stunned:

"I've never seen anyone get a BBL just from having a baby."

kehilwemogotsi was obsessed:

"Oh, I honestly love the mommy body."

melanin.kayla wrote:

"I’m convinced you never gave birth. The body is bodying!"

nthabeey_makhaba hyped Anele up:

"@anele_zondo is the girl she thinks she is, shem!"

____moschriever posted:

"A post-baby body never looked hotter."

loot_lolwana commented:

"@anele_zondo, I always tell people, 'Guys, she got pregnant and got the body!'"

Anele Zondo embraces self-love

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Zondo gifting herself a stunning diamond ring.

She noted the importance of pouring into your own cup, a promise to continue being the best version of herself:

"So I wanted to gift myself with something that I can look at and feel that essence, a 'pretty promise' and commitment to myself. I say yes to being the best version of myself every day."

