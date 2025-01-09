Gucci hitmaker Mthandeni SK Manwele angered a large group of Maskandi supporters born in the 90s and 80s

Mthandeni made a bold statement when he denounced the '70s and '80s, saying they made his career a living hell

In his bold video, Mthandeni said they could go to hell and only thanked the people born in the 2000s and people born in the late '90s

Maskandi superstar Mthandeni is not a fan of the group of people born in the 1970s and 1980s. The singer has the idea that the group of Maskadi supporters made his career a living hell.

Why Mthandeni angered many Maskandi fans

In a viral video, Mthandeni appreciated his fans for the love and dedication they have shown him throughout his Maskandi music career. However, that gratitude is limited to the younger generation. As Mthandeni said, the older generation can go to hell.

"I would like to thank the 2Ks and the late 90s," Mthandeni said. "To the 80s and 70s, f off," he remarked.

Mthandeni on his younger fans

In his interview, Mthandeni said the younger generation has access to the internet, and they were actively voting for him to win awards and music contests.

He also mentioned that they were able to decipher for themselves if the rumours about him were true or false.

"I don't have anything to thank the 80s and 70s for. They made my Maskandi music career difficult. With the 2Ks, they are active on social media, so they were able to do their own research on who Mthandeni is. They were able to see if Mthandeni was as rude a person as he was portrayed to be. They were able to see that I was a chill guy. They have been a big help in my career," Mthandeni said.

"So, my thanks goes out to the late 90s and 2Ks. I don't have to give gratitude to the 70s and 80s," he said.

