Mthandeni Angers Maskandi Fans, Calls Out the '70s and '80s: "I Appreciate the 2Ks and Late '90s"
- Gucci hitmaker Mthandeni SK Manwele angered a large group of Maskandi supporters born in the 90s and 80s
- Mthandeni made a bold statement when he denounced the '70s and '80s, saying they made his career a living hell
- In his bold video, Mthandeni said they could go to hell and only thanked the people born in the 2000s and people born in the late '90s
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Maskandi superstar Mthandeni is not a fan of the group of people born in the 1970s and 1980s. The singer has the idea that the group of Maskadi supporters made his career a living hell.
Why Mthandeni angered many Maskandi fans
In a viral video, Mthandeni appreciated his fans for the love and dedication they have shown him throughout his Maskandi music career. However, that gratitude is limited to the younger generation. As Mthandeni said, the older generation can go to hell.
"I would like to thank the 2Ks and the late 90s," Mthandeni said. "To the 80s and 70s, f off," he remarked.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mthandeni on his younger fans
In his interview, Mthandeni said the younger generation has access to the internet, and they were actively voting for him to win awards and music contests.
He also mentioned that they were able to decipher for themselves if the rumours about him were true or false.
"I don't have anything to thank the 80s and 70s for. They made my Maskandi music career difficult. With the 2Ks, they are active on social media, so they were able to do their own research on who Mthandeni is. They were able to see if Mthandeni was as rude a person as he was portrayed to be. They were able to see that I was a chill guy. They have been a big help in my career," Mthandeni said.
"So, my thanks goes out to the late 90s and 2Ks. I don't have to give gratitude to the 70s and 80s," he said.
Watch the video posted by Ent Africa here.
MaWhoo performs Gucci for Mpumalanga crowd
In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo performed her award-winning Maskandi song in Mpumalanga at an All White Picnic.
The singer performed Gucci in front of a live crowd at the 2025 All White Picnic.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za