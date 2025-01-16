House music veteran DJ Cndo issued a statement informing her supporters that her work laptop had been stolen

The uDaddy Onemali hitmaker said the device got stolen at a parking lot in Durban

Fans are heartbroken for DJ Cndo, saying they wish her laptop would return with no major damage being done

DJ Cndo is reeling after her laptop, which is carrying important personal and work information, got stolen.

DJ Cndo is offering R5000 to a person who would return the laptop. Image: @dj_cndo

Source: Instagram

Durban muso reveals laptop has been stolen

South African House music veteran DJ Cndo sent out a statement announcing that her work laptop got stolen.

The uDaddy Onemali hitmaker is offering a R5000 cash reward to anybody who would ensure that the device is safely returned.

"In an unfortunate incident, a work laptop was stolen on Monday, January 2025 in the parking lot Glenwood Spar, Durban. The laptop model is a LENOVO IDEAPAD. It contains critical personal and professional data," the statement reads.

"A reward of R5000 is being offered for any information that leads to the safe recovery of this device."

Cndo shared the contact details of the person to contact.

DJ Cndo is offering a cash reward for the safe return of her laptop.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi rallies behind DJ Cndo

Fans are heartbroken for DJ Cndo, advising her on the quickest way to ensure her laptop would return. Some said she should increase the reward money.

djbang32 advised:

"Kindly increase the offer, Sis, in order to fast-track getting it back. 10k or 15k would be best. And let us pray that they have not sold it to Pakistanis. Kindly go around all the computer stores in Pakistan and look for it also there. I am sorry Sis for what happened."

@lebo43 said:

"Oh no... There is something up with that Glenwood spar parking... My friend's laptop was also taken out of her car there... What is concerning is that she had locked her car... And it was her work laptop as well."

mlandijane added:

"It's good to ensure reinstatement of data and storing in the cloud."

