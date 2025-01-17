Popular actress Nothando Ngcobo who plays Hlelo in Uzalo says she's not joined Gagasi FM

The actress and radio personality set the record straight about her presenting gig on her Instagram account

Fans of the popular radio personality took to her comment section to congratulate her after her post

Actress Nothando Ngcobo who plays the role of Hlelo in SABC1's soapie Uzalo opens up about Gagasi FM gig.

Ngcobo, who is famously known for her role in SABC1's most-watched TV show Uzalo says she has not joined the show.

The fan-favourite actress took to her Instagram account a few days ago to share that she's joined the radio station and captioned the post:

"2025, you my darling, are full of surprises."

The actress clarified in an interview with Daily Sun that she was a guest presenter and not a permanent presenter.

“I see many people are just congratulating me and I appreciate that, but the fact is that I didn’t say I’m now a Gagasi FM presenter. However, if an opportunity to be a presenter presents itself, I won't hesitate to grab it because I'd also love to be a presenter," she said.

She adds that she was invited as a guest presenter and had a lot of fun at the radio station.

Ngcobo also revealed that she was not fired by Uzalo and will appear on the show soon.

South Africans respond to her post

jed_ngwato wrote:

"What time are you on?"

sadenomonde_mlebuka said:

"Ow wow! Congratulations darling."

tha.simelane replied:

"Yaz I don’t think of any other person who deserves that job. Congratulations my babe."

pebetse_masha said:

"Look at you. Haibo babe, full circle moment."

sihlengelwe.b wrote:

"Face as gorgeous and bright as the future

snazz_rsa said:

"We found a song submission plug."

seni_shezi replied:

"Honey! So well-earned. So well deserved."

Siyathembacele said:

"Congratulations. We miss you on Uzalo."

