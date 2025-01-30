South African icon Thandiswa Mazwai is mourning the loss of her friend Thabang Thabane

The singer announced the news of his passing on Instagram in a post saying he passed away on Wednesday

Mazwai spoke highly of the percussionist and many people joined in to share their heartfelt condolences

Artist Thandiswa Mazwai saddened by friend's passing

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai announced the passing of her friend who was also part of her band as a percussionist, Thabang Tabane. Mazwai shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on 29 January, saying he passed away on that Wednesday. "This is an unimaginable loss, and we are all struggling to process it," she wrote.

Mazwai, who recently celebrated two decades in the industry, described the man as a source of inspiration for those he interacted with:

"Thabang was not only an incredible musician, but also a dear friend, a source of inspiration, and a vital part of our music as a band. His presence, energy, and spirit will be deeply missed, both on and off the stage."

Mazwai further stated that Tabane leaves his children behind. "And the Malombo drums lay silent," she wrote. Check out the sweet Instagram post below:

Mzansi share touching messages following Thandiswa's news

Netizens were heartbroken over the news and many know Thabang a talented musician who was walking in his father's shoes.

azania expressed heartbreak:

"He was continuing his father’s legacy. I have memories of watching them play together. And Ntate Philip would should Thaaaabaaang and that was his call to take over. And, man he plays well. May his soul rest in peace."

Costa_kamid was in disbelief:

"No way! I watched your Tiny Desk Concert this past weekend and fell in love with how passionately he played the drums."

missmillib exclaimed:

"Unbelievable. Unfathomable. What is happening? He is so young."

skin_skunkanansie stated:

"Oh my gosh, what a huge loss! He was electric on stage, so sorry to hear he’s gone. Rest in power."

ntsikamusic shared a touching message:

"What an incredible human being he was, he truly channelled more than healing when he played, breathed life into every song that had the honour to have him on it. May he continue to live on in all our hearts, and may his memory also live on in all the songs he had an incredible imprint on. Prayers and thoughts to his family and friends."

