DJ Sox is heading to the Netherlands for the Afro Soul Jam event, where he is expected to be one of the headliners

The top player in the SA music world shared tips on how he has managed to stay relevant in the ever-changing industry

DJ Sox also disclosed what Afro Soul Jam event attendees can expect from his set

One half of the legendary duo Durban’s Finest, DJ Sox, is jetting off to the Netherlands, where he will be one of the headliners at the Afro Soul Jam event in Amsterdam.

DJ Sox, born Mbuso Sokhela, told TshisaLive how he has stayed relevant in the ever-changing music industry.

He emphasised the importance of being authentic and following your passion regardless of the challenges.

“If you are passionate about what you do, you can do that even when days are dark, which makes one last longer. So I'd advise anyone in any industry to just follow your heart and do what you love, because it's easier and that's what's going to make it relevant for a very long time. If your reason for pursuing what you love is for ulterior motives, you'll vanish in your respective career and no one will remember you,” he said.

DJ Sox shares what Dutch fans can expect

DJ Sox also gave a sneak peek of what his fans in the Netherlands can expect from his set during the Afro Soul Jam event, promising the best Afro-tech and gqom.

“People should look forward to great Afro-tech and gqom, so it'll be a great house journey and the set will be full of energy. The Afro Soul Jam is a great highlight of the new year,” he said.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Afro Soul Jam revealed that DJ Sox will be performing at Club Ijland in Amsterdam on 29 March.

After the Afro Soul Jam event in March, DJ Sox will perform at Acsa's Wine and Arts Festival and the Umhlanga Easter Festival.

Another Durban's Finest reunion on the cards in the Netherlands?

According to an Instagram post, the Umsindo hitmaker will be joined at the Afro Soul Jam event in the Netherlands by South African entertainers DJ Merlon, DJ Bongz, Funky Qla, and fellow Durban’s Finest member DJ Tira, among many others.

DJ Tira and DJ Sox are heading to the Netherlands for the Afro Soul Jam event. Image: @djtira, @djsoxsa

Meanwhile, it is unclear if DJ Sox and DJ Tira will take to the turntables together as Durban’s Finest at the Afro Soul Jam event in the Netherlands.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the legendary duo reunited for a performance at the Dlala Thukzin Weekend held at the Durban Amphitheatre on Saturday, 28 September, and Sunday, 29 September 2024.

