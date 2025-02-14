Former Cashtime Fam member KiD X has explained why he took a step back from the SA Hip Hop industry

The 'Caracara' hitmaker explained how his life as a rapper took a toll on his health

KiD X explained he's still active in the SA Hip Hop industry but he traded the mic for the mixer

KiD X explained why he briefly stepped away from SA Hip Hop. Image: kidxsa

Former Cashtime Fam rapper KiD X has explained why he left the SA Hip Hop industry. Kid X enjoyed major success as a solo artist but went into hiatus when Raplyf Records, the label he co-created with legendary rapper Kwesta, crumbled.

KiD X explains why he left the SA Hip Hop industry

During an episode with former Cashtime Fam group mate Zingah on his Choppin It With Bhuda T podcast, KiD X candidly revealed why he left the SA Hip Hop industry.

He explained that just after Raplyf Records crumbled, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he was forced to do some self-introspection. KiD X told Zingah that he realised that his music was destroying him and his audience.

“I do feel like music is a soundtrack. It inspires how people go out and act. Art imitates life. The music that rose to popularity and became the most widely spread music then dictates the culture. It wasn’t the most positive tunes. It was quite destructive,” Kid X said.

KiD X explained that during his self-discovery journey, he realised that his life as a musician was taking a toll on his wellbeing.

“That lifestyle brought me to a halt where my health was now something that I had to be very aware of,” he explained.

He candidly disclosed his battle with drug and substance abuse but revealed he has been sober since 2020.

KiD X reveals plans to become a producer

KiD X explained that he is still active in the SA Hip Hop industry but he’s working on sharpening his craft as a beat maker. He said:

“I'm now also looking to like really sharpen my, from a production standpoint so the making of Beats. Even like mixing and mastering, but the mixing and mastering I've really just put at an arm’s length. The beats are probably like the main priority that I'm actually actively knocking out. Right now, I rap on call.”

KiD X has revealed plans to become a beatmaker. Image: kidxsa

SA reacts after KiD X reveals reasons for leaving SA Hip Hop industry

After KiD X explained why he briefly left the SA Hip Hop industry, Mzansi weighed in. A section of X (formerly Twitter) users, lamented his decision while others praised him for making the difficult choice. Here are some of the reactions:

@uCELIMPILO said:

“🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻 Glory Glory”

@xolani_sibande remarked:

“X is grown. Love it. Lemme go bump iMadlana Yok’gcina.”

@wanthola_king argued:

“Artistically he had a Promising career but i cannot refer to him as one of biggest artists in the country.”

@mkhulu4eva observed:

“Nota did this dude dirty.”

@wealth_krs said:

“I once cut wood for him at Leroy Merlin. Big shoutout grootman. You're kind.”

Cassper Nyovest discloses his struggle with addiction

KiD X isn’t the only SA Hip Hop musician who has turned a new leaf. Tito Mboweni hitmaker Cassper Nyovest recently gave his life to Jesus Christ.

Briefly News reported how Cassper Nyovest candidly disclosed, during an interview with podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba, that he struggled with addiction before he found solace in Christ.

Cassper Nyovest has been championing his Christian faith. Recently he advised South Africans about the pitfalls of social media. He lamented how people live fake lives for like and views.

