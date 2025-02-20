Celebrated South African actress Sophie Ndaba was the host at the Roche Africa Press Day 2025

The former Generations actress was invited to speak on all things women's health at the event

Social media users gave the star her flowers, and many lauded her for her exceptional talent and openness with her own health journey

Sophie Ndaba was the host for Roche Africa Press Day 2025. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Actress Sophie Ndaba leads women's health seminar

South African actress Sophie Ndaba was the host at the Roche Africa Press Day, which focused on women's health. As someone who has been vocal about her health, Sophie Ndaba was dubbed the perfect speaker for this much-needed topic.

"Today we are at the #RocheAfricaPressDay2025 discussing all things women's health. Sophie Ndaba is the perfect host for today’s event. We have followed her health journey from the beginning."

Watch the actress in action in an X video posted by @portiamabunda below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ladies gush over Sophie Ndaba

Peeps gushed over Sophie Ndaba, and her incredible story, and many spoke about why they view her as a role model.

@MapetulaMohlal1 said:

"I love her comeback. You are beautiful my sister."

@portiamabunda_ gushed:

"She’s doing great."

@Lush_Beauty1 shared:

"She's a true warrior and an inspiration to many! Sophie Ndaba embodies strength, resilience, and hope!"

@Rushe_C said:

"I love the direction they have taken with this. Sophie's journey with diabetes and how she has kept us updated has been inspiring, showing that early detection saves lives."

@SheIsHloni exclaimed:

"Oh wow! I heard about her health journey. Who else is best suited to host this than her."

@mandy_jnr was inspired:

"Sophie Ndaba’s journey is truly inspiring! Her advocacy for health and wellness makes her the perfect voice for today’s important discussions on women’s health. Excited for the insights ahead."

@sammoyo_ shared:

"Her personal journey has been amazing to witness. She’s definitely the perfect host. Perfect to advocate for women and make sure no women is left behind due to affordability barriers."

@Lush_Beauty1 praised:

"What an inspiring choice of host! Sophie Ndaba's personal health journey makes her the perfect fit to lead today's discussions on women's health. Looking forward to a thought-provoking conversation!"

@Nonhlanhla_12 gushed:

"Sophie Ndaba brings the host as someone who has gone through some of the difficulties that are discussed today makes sense. Her journey inspired a lot of women out there and it is so close to home."

Sophie Ndaba told an inspiring story about her health journey. Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Source: Getty Images

Star Sophie Ndaba on her diabetes journey

The actress opened up about her recovery journey after being diagnosed with diabetes.

She spoke about the time people made false death rumours and even said she was suffering from AIDS, which was false.

Sophie Ndaba returns to hospital

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Sophie Ndaba announced that she returned to the hospital for a routine check-up following her ankle injury.

The star and businesswoman was not able to walk since her surgery but has now recovered enough to have her screws removed. This comes after Sophie bagged an acting role in a new and exciting Showmax series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News