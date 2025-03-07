Moshe Ndiki candidly shared details about his relationships when he appeared on Podcast And Chill

He shared his biggest heartbreaks and details of the betrayal he endured at the hands of one of his partners

Moshe Ndiki revealed that he's currently in therapy and on anti-depressants, but doubts he'll fully heal

Moshe Ndiki shared his most painful heartbreak.

Source: Instagram

Media personality Moshe Ndiki candidly unpacked his past relationships and worst heartbreaks when he joined the Podcast And Chill crew as their friend of the show this week. The TV presenter also shared his first experience with a woman as a gay man.

Moshe Ndiki shares his biggest heartbreak

Moshe Ndiki left no stone unturned when he appeared on the latest episode of Podcast And Chill. He disclosed his biggest heartbreak, which he said was his divorce from his husband of two years, Phelo Bala, in 2020.

He recounted how he left court in tears and hilariously mentioned that he cried all the way to a popular restaurant, which left the Podcast And Chill crew in stitches. Moshe Ndiki pointed out that he had lost a husband and not his appetite.

“Definitely, I think it was my marriage. Like, I remember leaving court and crying in the car, like, literally all the way to Jamilia. I lost my husband, not my appetite. My divorce rocked me,” he confessed.

Moshe Ndiki continued and explained that he initiated the divorce. He said despite the emotional turmoil, it wasn't a messy divorce.

“But mine was very nice and easy. There were assets or what not. Out of community [of property] without accrual," Moshe added.

Moshe Ndiki opens up about Mzie's betrayal

Apart from his divorce, Moshe Ndiki revealed that his rebound relationship with Mzie ended in heartbreak because it involved family:

“It was definitely my marriage and this previous one because it involved family.”

The TV presenter disclosed Mzie’s shocking betrayal. Moshe alleged that Mzie was unfaithful to him with a family member.

Moshe left the Podcast And Chill team speechless when he revealed that Mzie had the nerve to cheat with his cousin in his house first on Christmas Day, then on the day his father died and on his kids’ first birthday.

Moshe Ndiki shared how Mzie cheated with his cousin.

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki revealed that he’s still dealing with the trauma from his relationship with Mzie. He said he is currently going to therapy and is on anti-depressants. Despite all this, Moshe Ndiki doesn't believe he'll ever fully recover from the trauma.

Moshe admits to cheating on Mzie

Moshe previously opened up about his romance with Mzie. During an interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast, the former The Queen actor opened up about his relationship with Mzie.

Moshe revealed that after enduring Mzie’s cheating, he retaliated by cheating.

Moshe Ndiki opens up about how twins were conceived

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki explicitly shared how his twin sons were conceived.

The comedian, actor and TV presenter's twins were born through a surrogate, and he detailed what went down at the fertility clinic.

