One thing about Nota Baloyi, his sentiments will always ruffle people up. His recent interview was not different.

Nota Baloyi on being a mature 5-year-old

In an interview on Everything SA Music, Nota Baloyi revealed that he used to pay bills and catch taxis by himself at five years old.

In the episode, Nota told the hosts Rea Gopane and Black Steph that his parents used to give him the check for M-net, and he would pay for it. He also recalled a story about how his mother would lie about his age in the taxis in order to not pay any fare, saying he was three years old instead of four.

A taxi operator from a taxi association based in the South Coast told Briefly News that young children are exempt from paying a taxi fare, however, there is an age restriction to this rule.

"Only children younger than three years of age are allowed to get inside the taxi and not pay the full fare," the source said, adding that they sit on their parents' laps as per the new rules.

Nota continued saying that his mother then told him to sit on the engine because he was young. The operator said this is no longer allowed.

Blog page notaswisdom posted the video on X with the caption, "Nota on paying for M-Net when he was 5."

Mzansi reacts to Nota's revelations

Social media peeps were left rolling on the floor with laughter as Nota Baloyi shared his rather weird story about his childhood. Peeps also called him out. The muso recently had the sexual abuse charges against him dropped.

@new_shana asked:

"Did this guy just swear at his moms?"

@ESivuyile joked:

"Weskoppies needs to come take their patient."

notkollo said:

"Berita, why?"

@Soga5Soga joked:

"Nota is Alostro from Woolies."

@MaviieSethus stated:

"This one lies so much. At 5 years, my nephew will laugh at you."

@ObinnaVirg20290 laughed:

"Lol, this one will tell us that he become talkative before he was born."

@Maphupho_Amahle stated:

"Ya no, now I understand why Nota is full of it."

@mphoray22 shared:

"So Nota is swearing at his mom? And paying for M-net at 5? The goat is lying."

Nota in trouble with the SAHRC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi landed in trouble with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). This was for his statements about white people made on DJ Sbu's Hustler’s Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025.

SAHRC stated that freedom of expression is not absolute and that podcasts must comply with constitutional laws against hate speech and incitement to violence.

