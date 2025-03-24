South African rapper L-Tido posted a viral video of him teaching real men the correct way of eating a banana

The rapper pointed out that men should not bite into the fruit, but they should rather break it into pieces with their fingers

Netizens mocked the Steve Kekana rapper, saying his joke was weird and did not land

L-tido has advised people how to eat a banana correctly. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

If you're a real G (slang word for real man), as per L-Tido's standards, then he has suggested a new way of eating a banana.

L-Tido shares alternative way to eat a banana for real men

Rapper L-Tido posted a video teaching men, more especially real OGs the correct way to eat a banana. Instead of the traditional way of eating the banana where people simply bite into it, the Steve Kekana hitmaker showed men that they should break a piece with their fingers, toss it around their hand as if they are eating peanuts and then pop it in their mouths.

The hilarious X video was shared on his TikTok page and later reposted by @MDNnewss.

Mzansi mocks L-Tido in a series of fiery posts

Social media users mocked the rapper saying he is doing too much. Here are some of the hilarious reactions below.

@getlikePosh argued:

"He shouldn’t have shaken it because now it’s like he’s, nevermind maybe I’m the problem."

@nolomoifa said:

"He's definitely a weirdo."

@EvillDaGenius joked:

"You’ll catch me eating a boerewors roll like that. I don’t want problems."

Thendo_Khae_ stated:

"This one needs to grow up."

@m_kobene remarked:

"I am going to need MacG and DJ Maphorisa to please trigger this boy. He seemed super bored."

@Innocentstake said:

"Just insecurities. Plain insecurities. I always knew why I never liked this guy. This might be the reason"

@TheSituationZA asked:

"Because he is a pro in eating banana?"

@incontroZ remarked:

"The fact that you thought about it, or think about it whilst eating a banana, makes you the suspect."

@misu_zulu shared:

"I’m now convinced the L stands for Lame!"

@_MGLKD_ mocked:

"There’s a reason why his podcast will never be on DSTV."

@thabani asked:'

"He is crazy. Now our hands must have sugar, water and a slimy texture. He must not bore us, please."

L-Tido's advice to broke men and relationships sparks massive debate

The last time the podcaster landed on the trends list was when he advised broke men not to chase women. He said they should rather focus on getting money and not get distracted.

"My man, you’re not rich enough to be chasing women and getting distracted. Lock in!"

His sentiments divided the internet with people saying they are allowed to be in relationships even if they are still trying to get their pockets in check.

@ZuluSweG was in shock and exclaimed:

"Meaning when I'm rich enough I can start now chasing women? Wow!"

Another, @butos_ext asked:

"Why can't you just balance the two?"

Rapper L-Tido pays respects to Doc Shebeleza

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Doc Shebeleza passed away on 9 January 2025 at 51, L-Tido remembered him on social media.

The rapper and podcaster shared how the late musician selflessly cleared a sample for his 2014 song Steve Kekana without charging him a fee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News