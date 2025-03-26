Nota Baloyi reacted to MacG, Lasizwe Dambuza, and Mpho Popps partnering with DStv, stating that the broadcaster recognises digital as the future

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some agreeing while others feared the partnership might harm the podcasters' careers

MacG's Podcast & Chill remains South Africa’s most-streamed podcast on Spotify in 2024, reportedly earning up to R150K per advert

Outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the news that several digital content creators were partnering with DStv. Speaking in a trending video, Nota said DStv is working with the podcasters because they know digital is the future.

Nota Baloyi has reacted to MacG and other content creators partnering with DStv.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi talks about MacG and DStv's partnership

The news about MacG and other podcasters like Lasizwe Dambuza and Mpho Popps working with DStv starting next month has received mixed reactions from social media users. Nota Baloyi is among the many who weighed in on the matter.

Speaking in a short video shared on X by a user with the handle @notaswisdom, the controversial music executive said DStv knows that digital is the future, and they are capturing the content creators with some of the biggest platforms with their new initiative.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Nota Baloyi's thoughts

Social media users also shared their reactions to Nota Baloyi's statement. Some echoed the same sentiments, while others believe the new partnership between DStv and the content creators will mark the end of their careers.

@she_Mel_ia commented:

"I hear your point, fam, but it's not like MacG was approached. It was the other way around. He approached the DStv. But your point is true and valid."

@BlvckScvleOle wrote:

"Popular podcasts and channels joining the @DStv agenda are going to suffer greatly , but atleast they will make way for new podcasts and shows."

@MrJinxRSA added:

"@DStv is losing subscribers that's why they doing this."

@globalfacon said:

"On DSTV, you don't need data, and you don't need free WiFi. There, the numbers of those who were going to subscribe to the podcast won't anymore they'll just pay DSTV up to date to watch."

Fans shared mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's thoughts on MacG and DStv's new deal.

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about MacG's podcast

MacG is one of the popular podcasters in South Africa. The star hosts the famous Podcast & Chill alongside his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. The show rose to prominence for discussing trending topics, and MacG is known for his unfiltered comments and Sol's punchlines.

The show made history as the most streamed podcast on Spotify in 2024. MacG has also been raking in thousands as he reportedly charges between R80K and R150K for adverts on the show.

