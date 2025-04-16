Several South Africans have been questioning whether Gogo Skhotheni's repentance is genuine or just another clout-chasing manoeuvre

In a teaser of the popular Showmax series Unfollowed , Gogo Skhotheni answered tough questions about her gift as a sangoma

Netizens weren't surprised by Gogo Skhotheni's confession, with many arguing that she's all about securing the bag

Gogo Skhotheni confessed that she used ubungoma to remain relevant. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni had been topping trending charts ever since she renounced her calling as a sangoma and devoted her life to Jesus Christ. Several South Africans have been questioning whether she has truly repented or whether she became a Christian as a way to reinvent herself and stay relevant.

Gogo Skhotheni confesses to using ubungumo for clout

Those doubting her conversion are presenting evidence to prove that Gogo Skhotheni, born Tumi Motsoeneng, is nothing more than a clout chaser. Social media user @joy_zelda shared a teaser of Gogo Skhotheni’s episode on the second season of the popular Showmax series Unfollowed.

In the teaser, broadcaster Spitch Nzawumbi puts the former traditional healer in a tight spot with hard-hitting questions. When asked if she’d killed anyone using her skills as a sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni reluctantly answered no. When pressed by Spitch Nzawumbi if she’d played a part in someone dying, after a prolonged silence, Gogo Skhotheni answered:

“No. I wouldn’t say I played a part.”

In the teaser, Gogo Skhotheni admitted that she jumps on trends to remain relevant.

“Why would I not want to make myself relevant? If there’s an opportunity, I’ll use it. I’ll take it,” she said.

Gogo Skotheni also admitted to using ubungoma to remain relevant.

“Yes, I used it. It’s a gift. It’s not like I used something I don’t have,” she replied.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gogo Skhotheni's confession

Reacting to the clip, netizens weren’t surprised by Gogo Skhotheni’s admission that she had used ubungoma for relevancy. Here are some of the reactions:

@MissZee88091599 observed:

“It's all gimmicks here. What's next to put bread on the table and feed the fam?”

@Simangethe3733 said:

“Wow, it's all clear now.”

Gogo Skhotheni labelled a scammer

Meanwhile, a video of Gogo Skhotheni performing behind the decks at a club, seemingly after she converted to Christianity, raised eyebrows.

In the video, Gogo Skhotheni dances behind the turntables at an undisclosed club to Uncle Waffles’ hit song Zenzele.

Gogo Skhotheni confessed to using ubungoma for clout. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the video of Gogo Skhotheni deejaying in a club was shared right after she trended on Sunday, 13 April, when videos of her praying for her congregation during a church service were shared on TikTok. This led to the conclusion that the former traditional healer had gone to the club right after the church service.

Did Gogo Skhotheni start her own church?

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni revealed her plans to open a church days after announcing her resignation from Ubungoma.

She said she was in the process of putting together a team that included ushers, keyboard and drum players, a worship team and a person to hold the Bible for her. Gogo Skhotheni might just pull it off, considering that her prayer meeting is highly subscribed.

Source: Briefly News