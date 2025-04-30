Mzansi music executive Nota Baloyi attacked Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after the small business minister wore a revealing dress at a recent event

The outspoken Baloyi has a history of slamming people on social media, and in his current post, he addressed the minister’s outfit, suggesting she showed too much of her body

Local netizens reacted on social media with mixed reactions, with some agreeing with Baloyi while others said he should stop discriminating against women

Mzansi music executive, Nota Baloyi received mixed reactions from local netizens after he claimed that national small business minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams wore a revealing outfit.

The outspoken Baloyi has a history of making controversial comments and this time he placed Ndabeni-Abrahams in his crosshairs after commenting about her fashion choice.

National small business minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was criticised by Nota Baloyi. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images and lavidaNOTA/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Baloyi’s comments about Ndabeni-Abrahams follow a trend of controversial comments he has made, including his claim that white people are inferior to black people.

Nota Baloyi makes a crude comment about Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Make your own assumptions about Ndabeni-Abrahams from the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The comment about Ndabeni-Abrahams was mentioned on his X account, while he has seemingly backed podcaster MacG, who is facing backlash for his comments.

MacG was condemned by DSTV channel Moja Love after commenting on actress Minnie Dlamini’s body odour, but Baloyi said the podcaster was being derailed.

Watch Baloyi speak about the education system in the video below:

His comments about Ndabeni-Abrahams clearly showed his disapproval of her outfit, and his suggestion of her entering another industry was met with mixed results from netizens.

Despite facing criticism from fans for his comments, Baloyi continues to make headlines with his controversial views as he continues his roles as an entrepreneur and music executive.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams became the national small business minister in 2024. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are divided about Baloyi’s comments about Ndabeni-Abrahams

Local netizens reacted with mixed reactions on social media, with some saying Baloyi is discriminating against women, while others agreed by saying the outfit was too revealing.

Butilesello asked a question:

“Why is it so easy to disrespect black women?”

Research42135 criticised Ndabeni-Abrahams::

“A whole minister can't even dress decently.”

Manny_867 complained:

“They always act like they're on the Grammys red carpet. I'm always baffled.”

Afrika_As_One warned Baloyi:

“You really are very disrespectful and one day you need to be physically stopped.

fighting4SA was not impressed with Baloyi:

“What did I just read? Some people don't learn.”

WFalcon51936 agreed:

“I agree my GOAT Nota.”

TheeOnlyMenace said Baloyi is trying too hard:

“Tryna go viral?”

Mashobanekabhej made a joke:

“She'll have no job very soon, maybe then.”

Unathi54821391 is a fan:

“My king, one day you will be arrested, and I will be the first one to protect you.”

TruthTeller_99 judged Ndabeni-Abrahams:

“She speaks like those blonde Americans that are on OnlyFans.”

Nota Baloyi claims Kabza de Small paid to dismiss sexual allegations

As reported by Briefly News, South African music executive claimed amapiano star Kabza de Small paid women off to escape allegations of sexual misconduct.

Baloyi claims came after allegations rose against Kabza, while reports suggested the charges were dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News