Inno Matijane lauched a furniture company InnoFurn which is based in Johannesburg

The reality TV star announced the launch of an exclusive luxury couch inspired by Southern African cultures

A six seater couch from the collection costs R25,000 and has already drawn interest from across Southern Africa

Inno Matijane launched a new couch collection.



Reality TV star Inno Matijane is about securing the bag. The Way Ngingakhona star, who recently showed off his new business venture, has announced an exclusive African cultural couch collection.

Inno Matijane launches cultural couch collection

Inno Matijane announced the formation of a furniture company InnoFurn based in Johannesburg. What makes the brand stand out is its authentically South African roots.

The reality TV star, who recently dedicated himself to living a life serving God, disclosed that InnoFurn has launched a luxury couch collection inspired by traditional Southern African cultures including Basotho, Zulu, Tsonga, Maxhosa, and Ndebele.

Inno Matijane, who designed the couches, said they are more than just pieces of furniture but a celebration of culture.

“These are not just couches. They are living cultural tributes designed from scratch to blend heritage with high-end furniture, using exclusive fabrics, patterns, and details rooted in African identity,” he said.

Inno said the couches’ designs are not copied from any existing brands and are an original interpretation of a culture’s visual language. He added that the couches are exclusive as all designs are protected by copyright, legal declarations, and embedded digital metadata.

Matijane said there’s already demand for the couches in the Southern African region. He said:

“These pieces are already turning heads online and have sparked interest across Southern Africa and beyond.”

InnoFurn six seater couches cost R25,000 and customers can view the collection online on www.innofurn.shop. The company delivers in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

Inno Matijane discusses spiritual journey

The businessman recently opened up about his spiritual journey. Inno Matijane seemingly backtracked from his mission to transition into a woman and has decided to focus on finding himself.





Inno opened up about his decision to step away from social media and the entertainment industry as a whole.

“I needed to regroup, stop giving so much of myself to social media, take a bit of time to detox and find out who I am outside of the industry," he told TshisaLive.

He also discussed his decision to halt his transition and reintroduced himself as a man. He revealed that he’s gearing for a return to reality TV.

Inno Matijane reveals his stance on LGBTQ+ after repenting

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Inno Matijane revealed his stance on the LGBTQ+ community after turning a new leaf and dedicating his life to God.

He responded to questions from his fans since he previously identified as a transgender woman.

Inno Matijane emphasised that despite him turning to God, he is still attracted to men. In a lengthy Facebook post, Inno said that although he's not straight, he has chosen to prioritise his faith in God over his desires.

