The murder trial involving Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's father was postponed once more

The Polokwane High Court postponed the matter after Amanda Manku's uncle suddenly lost his memory

Proceedings are expected to resume after the Judge goes through the psychiatric report

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Amanda Manku’s uncle suddenly lost his memory. Image: amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

The murder trial involving Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's father, Captain William Manku, was delayed again after her uncle was referred for psychiatric evaluation. The police officer is allegedly accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law on 4 May 2021.

The 53-year-old is in custody together with his co-accused, David Khoza, for murdering Amanda's mother, Gladys Manku (45), and grandmother Lettie Maphothoma (75), in Makgophong Village, Zebediela, in May 2021.

The court case, which was initially scheduled for Monday, 12 May 2025, was moved to Wednesday, 14 and Thursday, 15 May 2025 because the judge had other issues to finish first.

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku's uncle loses his memory

Daily Sun reports that the trial was postponed again on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, after Amanda Manku's uncle lost his memory.

The man is Lettie Maphothoma’s son and the biological brother of the late Gladys Manku.

Judge Marisa Naude-Ondendaal temporarily halted proceedings after noticing that the man's face was swollen. The Judge questioned if he was fit to be cross-examined, to which the State witness insisted that he was fit to proceed after explaining how he had sustained the injuries from an unrelated injury.

When he took the stand, the witness claimed that he could not remember what he had said the last time he testified in February. The witness’s sudden memory loss prompted Judge Marisa Naude-Ondendaal to refer him for psychiatric evaluation.

The murder case was adjourned to 26 May 2025, when Judge Marisa Naude-Ondendaal is expected to go through the psychiatric evaluation report. The Judge advised Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku and other witnesses are not expected to appear in the Polokwane High Court on that date. Amanda Manku and other witnesses will be notified when to appear in court.

Amanda Manku’s uncle suddenly lost his memory in court. Image: amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Amanda Manku expected to take the stand

Amanda Manku hopes that justice will be served following the brutal murders of her mother and grandmother.

While the actress is yet to take to the stand, she previously shared the harrowing details of her loved ones' murder on social media.

Captain William Manku, his mistress and another person are accused of murdering Amanda's mother and grandmother.

The suspects have been in and out of court where they are facing several charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and defeating the course of justice.

Fan favourites return to Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam fan favourites are making a return to the show by popular demand.

The characters Rachel Kunutu and Marothi Maphuthuma, played by Lesego Marakalla and Macks Papo, are expected to reappear on the show in June.

The youth-centred show will reportedly welcome two more stars and even more drama as the story continues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News