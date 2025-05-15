Rapper Cassper Nyovest broke the internet after teasing a fiery collab with Zola 7 and Nkosazana Daughter

The track has already received a thumbs-up from fans, with many convinced it's another banger following his smash hit Bonginkosi with Zola 7

With Nkosazana Daughter’s hit-making magic, could this be another chart-topper in the making?

Back with another banger! Rapper Cassper Nyovest recently set social media abuzz after seemingly teasing new music featuring Kwaito legend Zola 7 and Amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter.

Cassper Nyovest teased a hot new collab with Zola 7 and Nkosazana Daughter. Images: casspernyovest, nkosazana_daughter, official_zola7

Thanks to his huge social media following, Cassper Nyovest often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Cassper teases star-studded new track ‘Ibali’

Nyovest is trending after he seemingly teased his new track. Several media outlets, including MDN News, have confirmed the news.

Taking to X, formerly the news blog, posted:

"Cassper Nyovest teases new track featuring Zola 7 and Nkosazana Daughter."

Little is known about when the track will drop, but fans have given it a nod. The publication has since established that the track’s name is Ibali.

This will be Cassper Nyovest’s second track with Zola 7, having dropped another banger, 'Bonginkosi', in 2020.

With an illustrious career spanning years, Cassper Nyovest has quickly become one of the country's most celebrated rappers.

He has headlined several shows worldwide and has featured a string of acclaimed artists, including Nasty C.

With his much-awaited hit on the cards, fans have flooded online with their two cents.

Some have given it a nod, while others have questioned its timing, given amapiano’s success since its inception.

Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7 team up again

For Zola 7, the track is a turning point in his career. He continues to revive his career after going down and out a few years ago.

The Kwaito legend was on the sidelines but bounced back after several celebrities reached out to him amid his woes.

Kwaito legend Zola 7 pictured with rapper Cassper Nyovest. Image: @ok_mzans

He has since dropped and featured in several tracks, including Imbude featuring Berut.

The song, which was released earlier this year, was inspired by Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Mbude, which was released in 1994.

Speaking to the media after the release at the time, Zola 7 revealed that the song was his childhood favourite.

The track also features Nkosazana Daughter, who has remained relevant since her thrust into the limelight.

She has been the magic for several features in recent years, with her big wins coming from a string of collaborations with Master KG.

Some of the notable hits include Makhelwane, which has over 31 million views, and 'Sofa Silahlane', which has over 62 million views on YouTube.

Will Nkosazana Daughter be the magic on this track again?

