Two powerhouse singers, Cici and Naledi Aphiwe, will be releasing their much-anticipated single, Ameni

Cici had teased this collaboration for some time now, and fans were starting to doubt it would ever hit the streaming platforms

According to Cici, the song will be released on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, at midnight, and fans are ready for a tear-jerker

Naledi Aphiwe and Cici will release their highly anticipated colla 'Ameni'. Image: Naledi_aphiwe, Ciciworldwide

Cici announces new song release

Two powerful voices, one song! Cici and Naledi Aphiwe are bringing in the heat in a powerful new anthem. The song promises to be a tear-jerker, as Cici said it is a prayer.

Taking to Instagram, Cici said they took some time to drop the song and she assured her followers that they will release it at midnight.

"This drop took longer than it should have, but I promise it’s worth the wait. Midnight 00:00 we’re on." In another post, Cici wrote, "Two voices. One prayer. Amen by Myself & @naledi_aphiwe_ drops at midnight. Let the healing begin! Link in the bio."

Check out the cover art below:

To promote the song, Cici and Naledi Aphiwe danced with DJ Tira in a viral video, and had tongues wagging. This was leading up to the Durban July in partnership Honor and Afrotainment.

Naledi Aphiwe, Cici, and DJ Tira showed off their dance moves. Image: Naledi_aphiwe, DJTira

Fans await Ameni in anticipation

Netizens are eagerly awaiting the song to drop on digital platforms, anticipating a real tear-jerker.

Angie Ngeleni cried:

"It's about time. I am eagerly waiting for midnight...God bless Cici and Naledi Aphiwe."

Lady_amar1 exclaimed:

"Finally!! I can’t wait to cry and let out all my emotions."

Kamohel_motloung replied:

"Let me gather all my tears, fast."

Shonisani_m gushed:

"How beautiful."

Zizipho.nzele exclaimed:

"We cannot wait!"

Ngcobo.mlondi gushed:

"This is stunning work wuuu. Song cover matches the song."

Jaykhalo said:

"Oh, we are about to EAT!"

Olwethu Lesh said:

"The perfect timing! This song is just what we need during this exam season."

still_nozulu replied:

"I can't wait to hear it."

ziphoy_melanin said:

"I hope when 00:00 hits, the song comes out so we can cry as a country."

Naledi_sk exaggerated:

"Finally. After 70 years of waiting."

Cici rebrands as a woman of God

Hamba Jumba hitmaker Cici recently made her comeback into the music scene, but she has now rebranded to being a woman of God. Not entirely stating that her sound is more Gospel-like, Cici said her music is God-centred, describing it like a hug from God.

"My music feels like a hug from God," she captioned the Instagram video. "Crazy that I’m only enjoying my career now. Because I can finally be the artist I’ve always wanted to be," she added.

Cici reveals music healed her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cici got candid about how music healed her and helped her cope with her mental health struggles.

"I wasn't myself, but I had my music which got me through that," she told ZiMoja. "It has been amazing to see how my fans who've dealt with the same issue come up and tell me that my music was instrumental in helping them get through their struggles. It means my music is doing something good."

