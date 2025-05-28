Tbo Touch announced a star-studded lineup for the fourth iteration of his Sunlight Replenishment Concert, which will be headlined by US gospel musician Hezekiah Walker, who will be supported by local artists

The Metro FM host urged fans to buy tickets for the event, which will be hosted on Saturday, 27 September, and shared how they can also win free ones for a meet and greet

Tbo Touch previously shared that he was working on a gospel album with Grammy Award-winning South African musician and producer Zakes Bantwini

Tbo Touch announced a star-studded lineup for the 2025 Sunlight Replenishment Concert. Image: Paras Griffin, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Tbo Touch is proving he’s more than just a radio host. Metro FM’s talismanic maestro of the airwaves just announced a star-studded lineup for the 2025 Sunlight Replenishment Concert.

Tbo Touch, born Thabo Molefe, is hoping to cement the Sunlight Replenishment Concert, which is now in its fourth year, on the South African social calendar.

This fourth iteration of the Sunlight Replenishment Concert will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Tshwane, on 27 September 2025. Taking to his Facebook account on Monday 26 May 2025, Tbo Touch shared a poster of the event.

Tbo Touch announces star-studded lineup for gospel concert

In the caption, the seasoned radio host shared that this year’s Sunlight Replenishment Concert will last 12 hours. He urged his followers to buy tickets and shared how they could win a free ticket. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We are blessed to announce a jam-packed fire 🔥 line-up to usher us to this year @sunlight.za @replenishmentconcert 2025. From 11 am to 11 pm, we have a divine appointment on Saturday, Sep 27th, and tickets are selling fast, so get yours today! Buy your #sunlight 750 or 2Kg today and stand a chance to win your ticket plus meet and greet @bishophez and your favourite artists. Lastly, ticketpros.co.za, enter the replenishment concert and your ticket is waiting for you. 🙌🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🌹😘”

Headlining this year will be Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Hezekiah Walker, all the way from the United States. The star-studded lineup includes reigning Metro FM Awards Best Female Artist and Best Gospel Album winner Xolly Mncwango, veteran gospel musicians Rev Benjamin Dube, Winnie Mashaba, Dumi Mkokstad, as well as Sbu Noah, Thinah & Ndumiso Zungu, Ntokozo Mkhize, Elle Tisane, and many others.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Tbo Touch, known for hosting epic celebratory parties, shared what the 2025 Sunlight Replenishment Concert can expect.

“It's all systems go and people should prepare themselves for an experience,” he said.

Tbo Touch shared the 2025 Replenishment Concert lineup. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch works on gospel album with Zakes Bantwini

Even though his fans would've expected his first album to be hip-hop, his life journey led him to a different path.

In 2024, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch announced that he was recording his first gospel album in preparation for the Replenishment Concert.

At the time, Tbo Touch shared that he'd worked on the album aptly titled Replenishment with Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini. He said that the album would feature original songs.

Source: Briefly News